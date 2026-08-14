ETV Bharat / state

NEET UG 2027: EOU Says Paper Leak Mafia May Target Exam Centres

Patna: Keeping pace with the plans to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET UG) medical entrance exam in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode from next year, the paper leak mafia are now focusing on directly managing or hijacking the examination centres. They have also found ways to compromise Aadhaar identification and biometrics to swap actual candidates with scholars to write the examinations.

The shocking revelations emerged following the arrest and interrogation of three kingpins – Ujjwal Raj, Ravishankar alias Samrat and his brother Ashwini Kumar – of the paper leak mafia by the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police. They were arrested earlier this week in the state capital.

“There is information that the NEET UG examination will be conducted in CBT mode from next year. Accused Ravishankar had already started preparations to compromise it. They invested in one ‘Sunrise Innovation Online Examination Centre’, which was lying defunct on the outskirts of the state capital. The plan was to get it listed as a centre of the high-profile exam and do mischief,” a senior EOU officer told ETV Bharat.

Agreement papers regarding the investment, as well as the terms and conditions, between the accused and the examination centre owner were found during the search operation conducted after the arrest of the three accused.

Ravishankar alias Samrat (Economic Offences Unit (EOU), Bihar Police)

“CBT and online tests are more vulnerable than paper-based tests due to their opaqueness, lack of network security, hacking of servers, software flaws, use of malware and keyloggers, remote control tools, and the lengthy procedures of investigation, as well as the ability to intrude into the system from anywhere,” the EOU officer said.

“Our team suspects the examination mafia invested in around 70 per cent of the online or computer-based examination centres in the state. Establishing these centres requires a huge amount of money. This needs to be thoroughly investigated,” he added.

One of the most worrying aspects of these cases is that Ravishankar and Ujjwal compromised Aadhaar identification and biometrics in NEET UG and other examinations with the help of several authorised Aadhaar operators and agents of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and Common Service Centres. This indicates that the Aadhaar data could be tampered with for nefarious purposes by those involved in alleged criminal activities.

The photographs and biometrics of the actual candidates were supplanted or updated with the photographs and biometrics of the ‘Munna Bhai’ or dummy scholars to write the papers for them. This helped in bypassing the biometric verification process of the candidates in the examinations.

“This is not a one-off case and is a very disturbing issue. We have given relevant information to the highest UIDAI authorities and sought their assistance several times for investigation and catching the wrongdoers. However, the UIDAI has not responded on the issue till now,” EOU deputy inspector general (DIG) Manavjit Singh Dhillon said.

The examination mafia used to charge Rs 12 lakh to Rs 30 lakh from the candidates or their parents for arranging the Munna Bhais or scholars to write the tests for them.