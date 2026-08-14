NEET UG 2027: EOU Says Paper Leak Mafia May Target Exam Centres
A senior EOU officer said there is information that the NEET UG examination will be conducted in CBT mode from next year.
By Dev Raj
Published : August 14, 2026 at 8:10 PM IST
Patna: Keeping pace with the plans to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET UG) medical entrance exam in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode from next year, the paper leak mafia are now focusing on directly managing or hijacking the examination centres. They have also found ways to compromise Aadhaar identification and biometrics to swap actual candidates with scholars to write the examinations.
The shocking revelations emerged following the arrest and interrogation of three kingpins – Ujjwal Raj, Ravishankar alias Samrat and his brother Ashwini Kumar – of the paper leak mafia by the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police. They were arrested earlier this week in the state capital.
“There is information that the NEET UG examination will be conducted in CBT mode from next year. Accused Ravishankar had already started preparations to compromise it. They invested in one ‘Sunrise Innovation Online Examination Centre’, which was lying defunct on the outskirts of the state capital. The plan was to get it listed as a centre of the high-profile exam and do mischief,” a senior EOU officer told ETV Bharat.
Agreement papers regarding the investment, as well as the terms and conditions, between the accused and the examination centre owner were found during the search operation conducted after the arrest of the three accused.
“CBT and online tests are more vulnerable than paper-based tests due to their opaqueness, lack of network security, hacking of servers, software flaws, use of malware and keyloggers, remote control tools, and the lengthy procedures of investigation, as well as the ability to intrude into the system from anywhere,” the EOU officer said.
“Our team suspects the examination mafia invested in around 70 per cent of the online or computer-based examination centres in the state. Establishing these centres requires a huge amount of money. This needs to be thoroughly investigated,” he added.
One of the most worrying aspects of these cases is that Ravishankar and Ujjwal compromised Aadhaar identification and biometrics in NEET UG and other examinations with the help of several authorised Aadhaar operators and agents of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and Common Service Centres. This indicates that the Aadhaar data could be tampered with for nefarious purposes by those involved in alleged criminal activities.
The photographs and biometrics of the actual candidates were supplanted or updated with the photographs and biometrics of the ‘Munna Bhai’ or dummy scholars to write the papers for them. This helped in bypassing the biometric verification process of the candidates in the examinations.
“This is not a one-off case and is a very disturbing issue. We have given relevant information to the highest UIDAI authorities and sought their assistance several times for investigation and catching the wrongdoers. However, the UIDAI has not responded on the issue till now,” EOU deputy inspector general (DIG) Manavjit Singh Dhillon said.
The examination mafia used to charge Rs 12 lakh to Rs 30 lakh from the candidates or their parents for arranging the Munna Bhais or scholars to write the tests for them.
Of the three accused arrested earlier this week, Ujjwal and Ravishankar are final-year MBBS students at the Bhagwan Mahavir Institute of Medical Sciences at Pawapuri in Nalanda district. They were nabbed when they came to appear in the supplementary examination for unsuccessful candidates being conducted by the Aryabhatta Knowledge University in Patna.
Ujjwal was arrested on Tuesday (August 11). He was out on anticipatory bail granted by the Patna High Court, and is an accused in at least three cases, including one registered at Giriyak (Pawapuri) police station (case no. 2017/26) for indulging in rigging and other irregularities in the NEET UG examination, conducted on May 3 this year.
The other cases faced by Ujjwal include one registered at Kodha police station (case no. 121/24) in Katihar district for arranging seven scholars to write the NEET UG exam 2024 in place of genuine candidates at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya located there. He was also interrogated by the CBI in a similar case registered at Madhubani police station (25/24) in Purnea district.
Ravishankar is the main accused in three cases of rigging and other irregularities in the Re-NEET UG 2026, registered at Kavaiya (case numbers 244/26 and 245/26) and Kiul (64/26) police stations in Lakhisarai district. His wife Madhu Priya is also an accused in these cases, but she is pregnant, and a court has stopped her arrest owing to it. He is out on bail in a case of compromising the Group-D examination conducted by the Indian Railways at Nihalganj (Dholpur, Rajasthan) police station.
Incidentally, Ravishankar passed his class XII board examination in 2012, but took admission in the MBBS course 10 years later in 2022. According to EOU sources, he had been active in rigging NEET UG examinations since then.
“Ravishankar obtained bail from the concerned courts in the Re-NEET UG cases on the ground of appearing in the MBBS supplementary examination, but started misusing his freedom by compromising the recruitment examination for ‘havildar instructors’ conducted by the Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission on July 29. He and his associates were also indulging in making false income, disability, and caste certificates for successful Re-NEET UG candidates and get them admitted in medical colleges,” a senior EOU officer said.
The EOU officer pointed out that Ravishankar’s wife Madhu Priya hails from the OBC (Other Backwards Classes) category, but he obtained a Scheduled Caste (SC) certificate from Sampatchak block office for her for the Assistant Education Development Officer (ADEO) recruitment exam.
A large number of signed blank cheques belonging to different public and private sector banks and containing huge sums of money have been recovered from the arrested accused. Around 34 fake caste, disability and income certificates, and many admit cards, educational marksheets and certificates of candidates were found from the locations of the three arrested accused.
The Re-NEET UG examination was held on June 21 this year after the one organised on May 3 was cancelled due to paper leak. The Lakhisarai district police in Bihar received intelligence inputs about dummy candidates coming from outside to appear for real applicants.
Accordingly, security was increased, and initially 31 people, including 14 MBBS and nursing students of various institutions in different states and several personnel of the private biometric verification company, were arrested. The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police took over the case pertaining to impersonation, compromising the biometric verification system, and other malpractices in the Re-NEET UG exam.
Preliminary investigations have pointed towards an extensive racket in which around 200 MBBS and nursing students from eight states could have been roped in to write the exam for actual candidates.
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