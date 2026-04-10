Convicted For Murder and Serving Life-Term, Prisoner Scores 80.1% In Karnataka Second PUC Exam
Ashok Kumar is serving life-term in Ballari Central Jail for the past seven years.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 12:54 PM IST
Ballari: A convict serving a life-term in a murder case in Ballari Central Jail has passed the Karnataka Second PUC Arts exam with an 80.1 per cent score as the results were announced on Thursday.
In the 2025-26 academic year, out of the total 6,32,200 students who appeared for the exam, 5,46,698 students have passed. The result is 86.48%, which is an increase of 13% compared to last year. While the Udupi district scored first position, Yadagiri is at the bottom. Like every year, this time too girls performed better than boys in the exam.
S Ashok Kumar, an original resident of Bengaluru, is serving a life sentence in a murder case and has been imprisoned in Ballari Central Jail for the past seven years.
Ashok, who is interested in education, had expressed his wish to write this year's Second PUC examination. The prison officials, who extended help to him, registered him for the examination through distance learning.
Ashok, who studied in a separate cell in the prison, appeared for the Arts section. He has now scored 481 marks out of 600. He scored 82 in Kannada, 69 in English, 94 in History, 84 in Economics, 77 in Sociology and 75 in Political Science.
"Despite being sentenced to a life-term, he has developed a habit of reading. Hence, he wrote the exam as a private candidate. If he shows interest in further studies, he will be allowed to do so," said a jail official.
DGP, Prison and Correctional Services, Alok Kumar, shared information about the achievement on his X account. ''It’s heartening to see that one of our life convict prisoners, Ashok has obtained 80.1% marks in the PUC exam."
"He appeared under prison escort from Ballari Central Prison for his exams. Glad to see that the walls of the prison has not subdued his hopes for a better future'' he wrote.
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