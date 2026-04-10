ETV Bharat / state

Convicted For Murder and Serving Life-Term, Prisoner Scores 80.1% In Karnataka Second PUC Exam

Ballari: A convict serving a life-term in a murder case in Ballari Central Jail has passed the Karnataka Second PUC Arts exam with an 80.1 per cent score as the results were announced on Thursday.

In the 2025-26 academic year, out of the total 6,32,200 students who appeared for the exam, 5,46,698 students have passed. The result is 86.48%, which is an increase of 13% compared to last year. While the Udupi district scored first position, Yadagiri is at the bottom. Like every year, this time too girls performed better than boys in the exam.

S Ashok Kumar, an original resident of Bengaluru, is serving a life sentence in a murder case and has been imprisoned in Ballari Central Jail for the past seven years.

Ashok, who is interested in education, had expressed his wish to write this year's Second PUC examination. The prison officials, who extended help to him, registered him for the examination through distance learning.