Ex-US Navy Officer Probe Intensifies; Conflicting Statements Raise Suspicion
Officials are investigating what Jordan Brown was doing during his eight-month stay in India and why he destroyed his mobile phones before heading towards Nepal.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 2:07 PM IST
Maharajganj: Investigation into American national, Jordan Brown, who was arrested near the India-Nepal border, has intensified and officials suspect he provided conflicting statements during interrogation to mislead them.
This has raised suspicion regarding his motive behind visiting India and his activities during his stay here. Agencies are examining his background, travel history, digital data, and local contacts.
Officials believe Brown, who was intercepted by the SSB about 30 metres away from the international border, had been in India since November 2025. During questioning, he admitted travelling to several cities, including Mumbai, Goa, Delhi, Varanasi, Mysore, Kerala, Coimbatore, and Bengaluru.
However, his statements to various agencies keep changing. Initially, he claimed to have entered India on a tourist visa, later asserted that he had arrived by sea through Thailand, Bali, and Sri Lanka. Also, his statements regarding his reasons for staying in India and his intent to travel to Nepal are inconsistent.
The investigation has also revealed that he destroyed both his mobile phones before attempting to cross into Nepal. Security agencies are now working to recover data from the phones and the SIM cards. CCTV footage from the guesthouses and hotels where he stayed is also being examined to trace his movements and contacts.
During interrogation, Brown claimed he served in the US Navy and Special Forces for six years before leaving the military two years back. He also said that he had studied Business Studies at the University of California.
According to the investigators, the roles of two Indians, named Raj and Chetan, as well as a person named Naz, who helped facilitate his travel to Nepal, are also under scrutiny. It has come to light that Naz has fled to Nepal, and a search is on for him.
Nautanwa Circle Officer Basant Singh said that a case has been registered against the US national under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, and an investigation is underway.
"A thorough probe is being conducted into the purpose of his visit to India, travel history, mobile data, and all contacts. Further legal action will be taken based on the facts and evidence that emerge during the investigation," Singh said.
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