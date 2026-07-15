ETV Bharat / state

Ex-US Navy Officer Probe Intensifies; Conflicting Statements Raise Suspicion

Maharajganj: Investigation into American national, Jordan Brown, who was arrested near the India-Nepal border, has intensified and officials suspect he provided conflicting statements during interrogation to mislead them.

This has raised suspicion regarding his motive behind visiting India and his activities during his stay here. Agencies are examining his background, travel history, digital data, and local contacts.

Officials believe Brown, who was intercepted by the SSB about 30 metres away from the international border, had been in India since November 2025. During questioning, he admitted travelling to several cities, including Mumbai, Goa, Delhi, Varanasi, Mysore, Kerala, Coimbatore, and Bengaluru.

However, his statements to various agencies keep changing. Initially, he claimed to have entered India on a tourist visa, later asserted that he had arrived by sea through Thailand, Bali, and Sri Lanka. Also, his statements regarding his reasons for staying in India and his intent to travel to Nepal are inconsistent.

The investigation has also revealed that he destroyed both his mobile phones before attempting to cross into Nepal. Security agencies are now working to recover data from the phones and the SIM cards. CCTV footage from the guesthouses and hotels where he stayed is also being examined to trace his movements and contacts.