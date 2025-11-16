ETV Bharat / state

Ex-Union Minister RK Singh Quits BJP Hours After Suspension

Patna: Former union minister RK Singh resigned from the BJP on Saturday, hours after he was suspended for anti-party activities. "The show-cause notice is likely due to my statement against the distribution of tickets to people with criminal backgrounds during the Bihar Assembly elections. It is not anti-party. I resign from the BJP," he said.

Demanding an explanation for the party's decision, he said no anti-party activities have been committed by him. Singh has sent a letter to the BJP national president, JP Nadda, stating that the suspension letter does not clearly mention the anti-party activities he has been accused of. Hence, he cannot issue a show-cause notice. "

"I had said that tickets should not be given to people with criminal backgrounds. Is this anti-party? Giving tickets to people with criminal backgrounds is neither in the national interest, nor in the public interest, nor in the party's interest. When someone accused of corruption and with a criminal background is given a ticket, it tarnishes the party's image. Therefore, I asked the concerned individuals to clarify their position so that the party's image is not tarnished. This is not an anti-party activity. It appears that some people were offended by my statements against people with criminal backgrounds and those involved in corruption," he added.