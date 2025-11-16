Ex-Union Minister RK Singh Quits BJP Hours After Suspension
He was critical of the distribution of tickets to people with criminal backgrounds during the Bihar Assembly elections and wrote a letter to JP Nadda.
Published : November 16, 2025 at 3:47 PM IST
Patna: Former union minister RK Singh resigned from the BJP on Saturday, hours after he was suspended for anti-party activities. "The show-cause notice is likely due to my statement against the distribution of tickets to people with criminal backgrounds during the Bihar Assembly elections. It is not anti-party. I resign from the BJP," he said.
Demanding an explanation for the party's decision, he said no anti-party activities have been committed by him. Singh has sent a letter to the BJP national president, JP Nadda, stating that the suspension letter does not clearly mention the anti-party activities he has been accused of. Hence, he cannot issue a show-cause notice. "
"I had said that tickets should not be given to people with criminal backgrounds. Is this anti-party? Giving tickets to people with criminal backgrounds is neither in the national interest, nor in the public interest, nor in the party's interest. When someone accused of corruption and with a criminal background is given a ticket, it tarnishes the party's image. Therefore, I asked the concerned individuals to clarify their position so that the party's image is not tarnished. This is not an anti-party activity. It appears that some people were offended by my statements against people with criminal backgrounds and those involved in corruption," he added.
मैंने पार्टी को अपना त्यागपत्र भेज दिया है। मेरे द्वारा प्रदेश कार्यालय को भेजे गए पत्र तथा माननीय राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष भाजपा को भेजा गया त्यागपत्र सलंग्न है। pic.twitter.com/jmP8Qw17JA— R. K. Singh (@RajKSinghIndia) November 15, 2025
In a letter issued by the state headquarters and signed by state president Arun Singh, the BJP stated, "Your activities are against the party and amount to indiscipline. The party has taken serious note of this, as it has caused harm to the organisation. Therefore, as per instructions, you are being suspended and asked to explain why you should not be expelled. Submit your clarification within one week of receiving this letter."
The move has created a stir in political circles, as Singh has long been viewed as an influential figure within the party and the Sangh Parivar. For several months, Singh had publicly questioned organisational decisions, ticket distribution, and electoral strategies. While party leaders had attempted to address the disagreements internally, the differences persisted.
A former IAS officer, Singh entered politics after holding key administrative roles. The BJP projected him as a tough and efficient administrator. He later served as Union Minister of State for Home and Minister of Power, where he oversaw reforms in power generation, distribution, and rural electrification.
According to political observers, Singh had been increasingly dissatisfied with the leadership over local political equations and strategic choices. His public remarks — often seen as contradicting the party line — had become more frequent in recent months. The BJP has reiterated that organisational discipline is non-negotiable, regardless of a leader's stature. Senior leaders pointed out that similar action has been taken against other leaders in the past as well.
