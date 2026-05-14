ETV Bharat / state

Ex-Top Maoist Leader Devji Writes Intermediate Exam In Telangana's Jagtial

Korutla: Former top Maoist leader Thippiri Tirupati alias Devji (62) wrote the second-year intermediate Telugu exam on Wednesday at the intermediate advanced supplementary examination centre of a private junior college in Korutla town of Telangana's Jagtial district.

A native of Korutla in Jagtial, he was drawn to the People's War activities of the 1980s while studying intermediate (MPC) at Korutla Government Junior College. He subsequently went into hiding, as the movement had taken off in northern Telangana with the Jagtiala Jayatra.

Leaving his studies midway, Devji joined the Radical Students' Union movement. In this sequence, the intermediate second-year Telugu exam was boycotted. Despite passing other exams, he could not pass the intermediate. His studies came to a halt in 1984 when he went into hiding.

Following his surrender on February 22, he was granted special permission from the board to complete his intermediate and appear for the ongoing intermediate advanced supplementary examination. After intermediate, he intends to study law and work to solve the problems of the poor.

Fluent in Hindi, Telugu, and Gondi, Tippiri went by many aliases, such as Devji, Sanjeev, Sudarshan, and Kummudada, in the Tirupati party. Devji, who joined the party as a unit member in Gadchiroli, served in various positions as an area and divisional commander.