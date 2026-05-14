Ex-Top Maoist Leader Devji Writes Intermediate Exam In Telangana's Jagtial
He was attracted to the People's War activities of the 1980s, when he was studying intermediate at Korutla Government Junior College and joined the movement.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 12:33 PM IST
Korutla: Former top Maoist leader Thippiri Tirupati alias Devji (62) wrote the second-year intermediate Telugu exam on Wednesday at the intermediate advanced supplementary examination centre of a private junior college in Korutla town of Telangana's Jagtial district.
A native of Korutla in Jagtial, he was drawn to the People's War activities of the 1980s while studying intermediate (MPC) at Korutla Government Junior College. He subsequently went into hiding, as the movement had taken off in northern Telangana with the Jagtiala Jayatra.
Leaving his studies midway, Devji joined the Radical Students' Union movement. In this sequence, the intermediate second-year Telugu exam was boycotted. Despite passing other exams, he could not pass the intermediate. His studies came to a halt in 1984 when he went into hiding.
Following his surrender on February 22, he was granted special permission from the board to complete his intermediate and appear for the ongoing intermediate advanced supplementary examination. After intermediate, he intends to study law and work to solve the problems of the poor.
Fluent in Hindi, Telugu, and Gondi, Tippiri went by many aliases, such as Devji, Sanjeev, Sudarshan, and Kummudada, in the Tirupati party. Devji, who joined the party as a unit member in Gadchiroli, served in various positions as an area and divisional commander.
He held key responsibilities in the Dandakaranyam areas. In 2001, he had also served as the in-charge of the Maoist Party's Central Committee and Central Military Commission. He guided the Central Regional Bureau (CRB) of the radical outfit and was also a member of the Polit Bureau.
As per police records, Devji played a key role in the attack on the Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu, at Alipiri in Tirupati in 2003. He had a pivotal role in the 2010 Dantewada attack that killed 74 CRPF jawans.
Featuring in the most wanted list of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), he carried a reward of up to Rs. one crore on his head in Telangana and Chhattisgarh.
Operation Kagar by the Central government has pushed the Maoist party into disarray, making it difficult for the Maoists to survive. The party lost many top leaders, like Nambala Keshav Rao and Devji, who joined the mainstream a few days ago.
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