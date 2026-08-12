ETV Bharat / state

Ex-TMC MLA Named In FIR Over 'Hurried Cremation' Of RG Kar Rape-Murder Victim

Kolkata: Former Trinamool Congress MLA Nirmal Ghosh and two others have been named in an FIR registered by the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate in connection with the alleged hurried cremation of the junior doctor who was raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August 2024, officials said on Monday.

The two others are Panihati Municipality councillor Somnath Dey and Sanjeev Mukherjee, a neighbour of the victim's family.

The FIR was registered at Khardah police station on the basis of a complaint by the deceased doctor's father, who alleged that the cremation was carried out in undue haste under the supervision of the three accused, allegedly to prevent the possibility of a second autopsy and thus conceal evidence.

A senior police officer of the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate said the fresh case is separate from the CBI investigation into the rape and murder of the doctor.

"The CBI is probing the rape and murder case at RG Kar hospital, which falls under the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police. The new FIRs lodged at Khardah police station are based on complaints by the family of the deceased that the body was cremated in a hurry without the consent of the family members to hush up evidence," the officer told PTI.

The development came two days after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, while attending a programme to mark the second death anniversary of the doctor, directed the police to register a separate case into the circumstances surrounding the cremation.

Adhikari had said there were questions over the cremation, including the alleged waiver of the cremation fee and the absence of signatures of the victim's family members on the relevant documents.