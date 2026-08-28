Ex-TMC MLA Monirul Islam Set To Join Congress Amid Murshidabad Induction Row
Monirul also clarified that he would travel to either Delhi or Kolkata to formally accept the Congress flag, writes Tapas Ghosh.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 3:55 AM IST|
Updated : August 28, 2026 at 4:41 AM IST
Farakka: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Monirul Islam on Thursday declared his intention to join the Congress party, which happens when there is an internal rift among the state Congress leaders over the inclusion of controversial individuals from Murshidabad district.
Monirul Islam, the former TMC MLA who contested and won the election for the Farakka constituency in 2021 on the TMC ticket, said that discussions with the Congress party high command are at "an advanced stage" owing to an offer extended by the party. Islam revealed that he will visit New Delhi or Kolkata to accept the flag of the party.
"I have decided to join the Congress. Discussion with the high command is at an advanced stage," Islam added. The MLA, who also pledged to "strengthen the hands of Rahul Gandhi against the fascist forces," also made a subtle attack on leadership issues in the region by stating that "A political party can never be anybody’s ancestral property."
This move follows internal disputes regarding recent inductions in Murshidabad. Following disturbances owing to the 2025 Waqf Act Amendments and the subsequent induction of Dhuliyan Municipality chairman Inzamul Islam in the Congress, AICC in-charge for Bengal Prakash Joshi had written to state Congress president Shubhankar Sarkar asking him to halt all the party joining processes. Joshi had also conveyed the directive to Congress Working Committee member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who had facilitated inductions before.
Inzamul Islam had gone out of favour with the TMC top leadership following the damage caused to the Farakka BDO office during the process of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral lists. Allegedly sidelined by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, he could not get any ticket for the recently held assembly election, resulting in his ultimate move towards Congress.
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