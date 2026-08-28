ETV Bharat / state

Ex-TMC MLA Monirul Islam Set To Join Congress Amid Murshidabad Induction Row

Farakka: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Monirul Islam on Thursday declared his intention to join the Congress party, which happens when there is an internal rift among the state Congress leaders over the inclusion of controversial individuals from Murshidabad district.

Monirul Islam, the former TMC MLA who contested and won the election for the Farakka constituency in 2021 on the TMC ticket, said that discussions with the Congress party high command are at "an advanced stage" owing to an offer extended by the party. Islam revealed that he will visit New Delhi or Kolkata to accept the flag of the party.

"I have decided to join the Congress. Discussion with the high command is at an advanced stage," Islam added. The MLA, who also pledged to "strengthen the hands of Rahul Gandhi against the fascist forces," also made a subtle attack on leadership issues in the region by stating that "A political party can never be anybody’s ancestral property."