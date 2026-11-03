Ex-Tamil Nadu Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Interrogated Overnight In Private School Scam Case, Money Trail Probed
Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, who is in police custody till November 4, is being constantly interrogated on the money trail behind the private school scam case.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 2:03 PM IST
Chennai: The Chennai Central Crime Branch (CCB) Police have conducted an overnight interrogation of former DMK minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi during his three-day police custody in connection with the alleged multi-crore private school scam case.
Poyyamozhi was arrested last month in a Rs 400 crore bribery case related to irregularities in granting approvals to private schools and produced before the Special Court for Cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act on Monday. The court permitted the CCB to take him into police custody for interrogation till November 4. Following the court's permission, the police took him into custody and began questioning.
Investigations are underway into how the fraud was committed, how money was collected from private schools, and who is involved in the financial transactions.
The CCB officials started questioning Poyyamozhi since 1 pm on November 2 and the questioning continued throughout the night.
According to sources, he was asked various questions about how such a huge amount was collected, persons through whom the money changed hands and methods used for the financial transactions.
Poyyamozhi is being questioned based on information obtained during the interrogation of individuals, including head of unregistered state private schools BT Arasakumar, who were earlier arrested in this case.
The CCB has already conducted raids at the premises belonging to Poyyamozhi, his assistant and friends. The investigation is currently underway based on the documents seized during those raids.
The police are primarily investigating the money trail and probing as to who collected the money from schools along with investigating Poyyamozhi's bank accounts and transactions.
Also, Poyyamozhi was asked about the documents seized during a search operation at a house belonging to Shanmugapriya, a textile and apparel businesswoman. Answers to all questions posed by the police during the investigation are being recorded, an official said.
The three-day police custody granted by the court will continue till Wednesday evening, during this period an intensive investigation is being conducted into the financial transactions, methods by which the money was exchanged, and individuals involved and their roles.