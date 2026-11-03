ETV Bharat / state

Ex-Tamil Nadu Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Interrogated Overnight In Private School Scam Case, Money Trail Probed

File photo of Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The Chennai Central Crime Branch (CCB) Police have conducted an overnight interrogation of former DMK minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi during his three-day police custody in connection with the alleged multi-crore private school scam case.

Poyyamozhi was arrested last month in a Rs 400 crore bribery case related to irregularities in granting approvals to private schools and produced before the Special Court for Cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act on Monday. The court permitted the CCB to take him into police custody for interrogation till November 4. Following the court's permission, the police took him into custody and began questioning.

Investigations are underway into how the fraud was committed, how money was collected from private schools, and who is involved in the financial transactions. The CCB officials started questioning Poyyamozhi since 1 pm on November 2 and the questioning continued throughout the night. According to sources, he was asked various questions about how such a huge amount was collected, persons through whom the money changed hands and methods used for the financial transactions.