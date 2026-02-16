ETV Bharat / state

Ex-Soldier Shoots Wife & Son Dead Before Ending Life In Kanpur

Kanpur: In a ghastly act, a retired soldier shot his wife and son dead before ending his life by jumping in front of a train in the Sen Paschimpara police station area of ​​Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Monday, police said.

Police have sent the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem and have launched an investigation. Chetram (51), a resident of Ghatampur, first shot his son, Deep, and wife, Sunita, before jumping in front of a train. Upon receiving information about the incident, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vipin Tada rushed to the spot with personnel from other police stations. The neighbours are being questioned, and CCTV footage from the area is being examined closely," a police official said.