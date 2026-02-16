Ex-Soldier Shoots Wife & Son Dead Before Ending Life In Kanpur
ACP Vipin Tada said it is suspected that Chetram had a domestic dispute with his wife and son, which might have led to the incident.
Published : February 16, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
Kanpur: In a ghastly act, a retired soldier shot his wife and son dead before ending his life by jumping in front of a train in the Sen Paschimpara police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Monday, police said.
Police have sent the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem and have launched an investigation. Chetram (51), a resident of Ghatampur, first shot his son, Deep, and wife, Sunita, before jumping in front of a train. Upon receiving information about the incident, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vipin Tada rushed to the spot with personnel from other police stations. The neighbours are being questioned, and CCTV footage from the area is being examined closely," a police official said.
Tada said the bodies of the retired soldier's wife and son were found at the house, while his body was recovered near the railway track. "It is suspected that the retired soldier had a domestic dispute with his wife and son, which might have led to the incident. An investigation has been launched into the matter, and police are gathering evidence," he added.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
Also Read