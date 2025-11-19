ETV Bharat / state

Ex-Soldier Shoots Dead Wife, Mother-In-Law With AK 47 Before Ending Own Life In Punjab

Gurdaspur: In a shocking incident reported from Punjab, a retired Army soldier killed self after he allegedly shot dead his wife and mother-in-law over a suspected family dispute in Gurdaspur district on the intervening night of November 18 and 19, officials said.

The incident came to light at Guthi village of Gurdaspur. According to the police, the accused Gurpreet Singh was working as a security guard at a local jail.

Gurdaspur SSP Aditya said that they received information late at night that an employee had taken a government weapon with him and killed his wife and mother-in-law with that weapon. “We started an investigation through different teams to arrest him. In the initial investigation, it came to light that the accused had committed the incident due to domestic violence,” the SSP said.

It is understood that last night, the accused went to village Guthi where he barged inside the house and shot dead the duo with an AK-47 rifle. After committing the double murder, the accused fled the scene and hid in the government quarters of Scheme No. 7, Gurdaspur. According to officials, when the police tried to arrest him, he threatened to shoot himself. The police kept appealing to him to surrender for an hour, but instead of surrendering, the accused ended his life by shooting himself with the rifle.

According to Singh's sister-in-law, her sister married Singh in 2016. She accused Singh of being “mentally disturbed” saying he kept harassing her mentally and physically.