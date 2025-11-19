Ex-Soldier Shoots Dead Wife, Mother-In-Law With AK 47 Before Ending Own Life In Punjab
Police said that the accused, who was working as a guard at central jail, shot dead his wife and mother-in-law inside their house.
Published : November 19, 2025 at 4:38 PM IST
Gurdaspur: In a shocking incident reported from Punjab, a retired Army soldier killed self after he allegedly shot dead his wife and mother-in-law over a suspected family dispute in Gurdaspur district on the intervening night of November 18 and 19, officials said.
The incident came to light at Guthi village of Gurdaspur. According to the police, the accused Gurpreet Singh was working as a security guard at a local jail.
Gurdaspur SSP Aditya said that they received information late at night that an employee had taken a government weapon with him and killed his wife and mother-in-law with that weapon. “We started an investigation through different teams to arrest him. In the initial investigation, it came to light that the accused had committed the incident due to domestic violence,” the SSP said.
It is understood that last night, the accused went to village Guthi where he barged inside the house and shot dead the duo with an AK-47 rifle. After committing the double murder, the accused fled the scene and hid in the government quarters of Scheme No. 7, Gurdaspur. According to officials, when the police tried to arrest him, he threatened to shoot himself. The police kept appealing to him to surrender for an hour, but instead of surrendering, the accused ended his life by shooting himself with the rifle.
According to Singh's sister-in-law, her sister married Singh in 2016. She accused Singh of being “mentally disturbed” saying he kept harassing her mentally and physically.
“We had also complained to the police several times and had also complained to the women's wing. But he(Singh) did not budge and kept threatening her. When my brother died in 2020, my mother brought my sister to her house because she said that I used to fight with him every day and he used to embarrass me in the police stations. He used to threaten her to kill her on the phone too, but we did not know that he would actually do this."
Singh's sister-in-law further said that he turned up at her mother's house at around 3 am and called out for her sister.
“When she came to open the door, he shot her twice and she fell there. Later, he shot my mother who was sleeping on the and was just starting to get up,” she said.
According to SSP Aditya, initial investigation revealed that the deceased was embroiled in a court dispute with his wife which culminated in the double murder.
