ETV Bharat / state

'Forced To Drink Cow Urine, Plucked Hair For Occult Rituals': Ex-Shiv Sena (UBT) MP's Daughter-In-Law Files Complaint Against Family

Thane: A police case has been registered against former Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Vinayak Raut, his councillor son Gitesh Raut and wife after his daughter-in-law Girija Raut alleged she was subjected to mental and physical harassment, plucked her hair and forced to drink cow urine for occult rituals.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Girija Raut said, "Vinayak Raut never lived with us. We used to live in a 'chawl' in Mumbai, while Vinayak lives in a separate house with his second wife. He kept his second marriage and second household hidden from me. He would visit our home only on the first day of Navratri and on the last day—Dussehra. Apart from that, he never visited our Mumbai home. He would call and tell me that I had to shoulder certain responsibilities or do specific things."

Girija alleged that several restrictions were imposed on her on how she conducted herself and clothes she wore. "I didn't complain earlier because the family has a strong political background. Despite being the head of the family, he never once tried to intervene or counsel his wife or son. The 'godmen' involved in those occult rituals all hail from Sindhudurg and the surrounding areas. I had hoped the situation would improve, but nothing changed. I was subjected to social, mental and physical harassment for the past seven years," she said.

According to Girija, her in-laws ruined her life through repeated lies. She cited her husband's alleged infertility issues for such behaviour of his family towards her.

Giriji further alleged her husband denied her a physical relationship when they went to Ooty on their honeymoon. "We stayed there for six days. During that time, Gitesh kept his distance from me and never became intimate. When I asked him why he was behaving that way, asking if there was a problem, he told me that a mental connection was necessary and that physical intimacy wasn't important at that stage. He began avoiding me, claiming that the very idea of ​​a honeymoon bored him. After returning to Mumbai from Ooty, we set out for our native village, Talgaon in Malvan, for the wedding reception. On the way, we stopped at the Pali Ganpati temple to offer prayers. Gitesh got out of the car and walked ahead. As I was wearing a saree and jewellery so I was walking more slowly. Right there, in front of others, he verbally abused me, saying, 'You aren't even worthy of being taken anywhere.' Whenever Gitesh picked a fight, he showed no regard for the surroundings, the language used, or my feelings; he would keep arguing with me until he felt satisfied," Girija complained.