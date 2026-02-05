Ex-Serviceman Killed In Cheema Khurd Village Clash, Family Alleges Sharp-Weapon Attack
Published : February 5, 2026 at 11:07 PM IST
Khemkaran: A former serviceman was killed following a dispute in Cheema Khurd village of the Khemkaran constituency. The deceased has been identified as Gurbhej Singh (40), son of Narinder Singh, a resident of Cheema Khurd.
According to information provided by the family, the incident took place after a minor altercation in the village. It is alleged that a local resident, Sharanjit Singh, along with his associates, attacked Gurbhej Singh with sharp-edged weapons, which caused him serious injuries.
Speaking to the media, the deceased’s brother, Gurchet Singh, stated that Gurbhej Singh was standing in the village when the accused, with whom he reportedly had previous enmity, arrived along with others and assaulted him using sharp weapons. Gurbhej Singh sustained severe injuries during the attack.
Following the assault, he was immediately taken to a private hospital in Bhikhiwind for medical treatment. However, doctors at the hospital declared him dead.
The family stated that Gurbhej Singh was a former army personnel and is survived by his wife and two daughters. They have demanded strict action against the accused and urged the district administration to ensure a fair and thorough investigation into the matter.
On the other hand, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jagjit Singh said that a case has been registered in connection with the incident. He added that police teams have been formed to investigate the matter and that appropriate legal action is being taken against those found responsible.
