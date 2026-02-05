ETV Bharat / state

Ex-Serviceman Killed In Cheema Khurd Village Clash, Family Alleges Sharp-Weapon Attack

Khemkaran: A former serviceman was killed following a dispute in Cheema Khurd village of the Khemkaran constituency. The deceased has been identified as Gurbhej Singh (40), son of Narinder Singh, a resident of Cheema Khurd.

According to information provided by the family, the incident took place after a minor altercation in the village. It is alleged that a local resident, Sharanjit Singh, along with his associates, attacked Gurbhej Singh with sharp-edged weapons, which caused him serious injuries.

Speaking to the media, the deceased’s brother, Gurchet Singh, stated that Gurbhej Singh was standing in the village when the accused, with whom he reportedly had previous enmity, arrived along with others and assaulted him using sharp weapons. Gurbhej Singh sustained severe injuries during the attack.