Ex-Serviceman, Daughter Hacked To Death Over Property Dispute In Karnataka's Belagavi
The victims were identified as Rudrappa Kundaragi, an ex-serviceman hailing from Avaradi village who was currently residing in Dharwad city, and his daughter, Shashikala Kundaragi.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 10:49 PM IST
Belagavi: A 67-year-old ex-serviceman and his 26-year-old daughter were allegedly hacked to death by their relatives inside a gram panchayat office in Karnataka's Belagavi district on Wednesday following a property dispute. The incident occurred at the gram panchayat office in Avaradi village, Kittur Taluk.
The victims were identified as Rudrappa Kundaragi, an ex-serviceman hailing from Avaradi village who was currently residing in Dharwad city, and his daughter, Shashikala Kundaragi (26). Rudrappa’s car driver was also assaulted. He sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to a local hospital.
Kittur police said upon learning of their visit to the gram panchayat, Rudrappa’s brothers—Basappa Kundaragi and Sangappa Kundaragi—along with Sangappa’s son, Madiwalappa Kundaragi, attacked the victims. "Rudrappa was murdered right on the gram panchayat premises. When his daughter Shashikala attempted to intervene, the accused hacked her to death before fleeing the spot," said a police officer.
Following the murder of the father and daughter, District Superintendent of Police K Ramarajan rushed to the scene and gathered details on the incident from the local police. A manhunt has been launched to apprehend the accused, and further investigations are underway. The bodies were sent to the taluk hospital.
Speaking to media, Ramarajan stated that the double murder took place within the premises of the Avaradi gram panchayat. "The murder was committed by Rudrappa's brothers—Sangappa and Basappa—along with Basappa's son, Madiwalappa. They brutally killed the victims using sickles. The gram panchayat PDO and staff witnessed the murder and even recorded a video of the incident, which will serve as evidence. Further evidence is currently being gathered," he said.
Ramarajan said he attackers cut off Shashikala's braid and dropped a heavy stone on her head. The SP warned that the accused should not be given shelter under any circumstances, stating that anyone providing shelter would also be considered an accomplice.
Police said Rudrappa had visited the location on Wednesday to check the status of an application he had submitted to have his name included in the house's Record of Rights, Tenancy, and Crops extract. Although Rudrappa had settled in Dharwad, his brothers had claimed that he had no share in the land at Avaradi.
However, Rudrappa was attempting to secure a court verdict in his favor. Ramarajan said the murder was committed because the accused realized that if he succeeded, the land currently in their possession would be lost.
Gram Panchayat Development Officer Shivalingaiah said Rudrappa had submitted an application to register the property in accordance with a court order.
"He was informed that there was still time for the process, that legal advice would be sought, and a decision would be taken during the general body meeting. We brought to his attention the fact that his brothers had filed an objection petition. Just five minutes later, as he was leaving, the accused attempted to assault Rudrappa. They also attacked his daughter when she tried to intervene. My staff and I tried to break up the altercation; they even brandished a sickle at me while I was taking photographs," Shivalingaiah recounted.
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