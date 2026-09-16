ETV Bharat / state

Ex-Serviceman, Daughter Hacked To Death Over Property Dispute In Karnataka's Belagavi

Belagavi: A 67-year-old ex-serviceman and his 26-year-old daughter were allegedly hacked to death by their relatives inside a gram panchayat office in Karnataka's Belagavi district on Wednesday following a property dispute. The incident occurred at the gram panchayat office in Avaradi village, Kittur Taluk.

The victims were identified as Rudrappa Kundaragi, an ex-serviceman hailing from Avaradi village who was currently residing in Dharwad city, and his daughter, Shashikala Kundaragi (26). Rudrappa’s car driver was also assaulted. He sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to a local hospital.

Kittur police said upon learning of their visit to the gram panchayat, Rudrappa’s brothers—Basappa Kundaragi and Sangappa Kundaragi—along with Sangappa’s son, Madiwalappa Kundaragi, attacked the victims. "Rudrappa was murdered right on the gram panchayat premises. When his daughter Shashikala attempted to intervene, the accused hacked her to death before fleeing the spot," said a police officer.

Following the murder of the father and daughter, District Superintendent of Police K Ramarajan rushed to the scene and gathered details on the incident from the local police. A manhunt has been launched to apprehend the accused, and further investigations are underway. The bodies were sent to the taluk hospital.

Speaking to media, Ramarajan stated that the double murder took place within the premises of the Avaradi gram panchayat. "The murder was committed by Rudrappa's brothers—Sangappa and Basappa—along with Basappa's son, Madiwalappa. They brutally killed the victims using sickles. The gram panchayat PDO and staff witnessed the murder and even recorded a video of the incident, which will serve as evidence. Further evidence is currently being gathered," he said.