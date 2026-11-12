ETV Bharat / state

Ex-Punjab Police DSP Sentenced To 7 Years In 34-Year-Old Kidnapping Case

Representative Picture ( ETV Bharat )

Mohali: A special CBI court in Mohali on Thursday sentenced a former Punjab Police DSP, Gurmeet Singh Randhawa, to seven years of imprisonment in connection with a 34-year-old abduction case involving a Ludhiana-based transporter Amrik Singh.

The verdict was issued by Judge Dinesh Kumar Wadhwa after the court convicted Randhawa on Wednesday. The court acquitted a co-accused, another former DSP, Parminderjit Singh, on benefit of doubt, while proceedings against three other accused police officers, SHO Suba Singh, SI Surinder Singh, and ASI Jaswant Singh, had already ended following their deaths.

The matter pertains to the kidnapping of Amrik Singh from Hotel Amaltas in Ludhiana on November 25, 1992. A team from the Punjab Police allegedly abducted Amrik from the hotel. This team was led by the then-DSP, Gurmeet Singh Randhawa. The case originated from a Supreme Court order dated November 15, 1995, issued in the context of a civil writ petition.