Ex-Punjab Police DSP Sentenced To 7 Years In 34-Year-Old Kidnapping Case
While Gurmeet Singh Randhawa was convicted, a former DSP was acquitted and three other accused police officers died before the case concluded.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 1:38 PM IST
Mohali: A special CBI court in Mohali on Thursday sentenced a former Punjab Police DSP, Gurmeet Singh Randhawa, to seven years of imprisonment in connection with a 34-year-old abduction case involving a Ludhiana-based transporter Amrik Singh.
The verdict was issued by Judge Dinesh Kumar Wadhwa after the court convicted Randhawa on Wednesday. The court acquitted a co-accused, another former DSP, Parminderjit Singh, on benefit of doubt, while proceedings against three other accused police officers, SHO Suba Singh, SI Surinder Singh, and ASI Jaswant Singh, had already ended following their deaths.
The matter pertains to the kidnapping of Amrik Singh from Hotel Amaltas in Ludhiana on November 25, 1992. A team from the Punjab Police allegedly abducted Amrik from the hotel. This team was led by the then-DSP, Gurmeet Singh Randhawa.
The case originated from a Supreme Court order dated November 15, 1995, issued in the context of a civil writ petition.
During the proceedings, Amrik's son, Devinder Singh, filed an affidavit with the Supreme Court, reporting the abduction. In his affidavit, Devinder said that on November 25, 1992, his father was abducted by a Punjab Police team from Hotel Amaltas in Ludhiana. This team was led by the then-DSP, Gurmeet Singh.
Following this, a preliminary inquiry was initiated, and the investigation was taken forward. During investigation, the CBI registered a Regular Case on February 23, 2000, and filed a chargesheet on November 27, 2001, naming five police officers as accused.
On April 15, 2004, the court framed charges against the accused and the judicial proceedings in the case commenced, which finally concluded more than three decades after the incident.
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