ETV Bharat / state

Ex-Punjab Minister Laljit Bhullar Sent To 5-Day Police Custody in DM Suicide Case; Political Storm Intensifies

Amritsar: A court in Amritsar remanded five days of police custody to the former Punjab cabinet minister and Patti MLA Laljit Singh Bhullar. The ex-minister was produced before the court late on Monday after his arrest in connection with the suicide of Punjab State Warehousing Corporation District Manager (DM) Gagandeep Singh Randhawa.

Bhullar, who was arrested from Mandi Gobindgarh, was brought to Amritsar under heavy police security and presented in court amid tight arrangements. His family members were present during the proceedings, while some of his supporters gathered outside and raised slogans in his favour.

The development came hours after the cremation of Randhawa, which took place following a postmortem at Amritsar Medical College. A large number of people, including political leaders, attended the funeral and paid their last respects.

Randhawa had allegedly died by suicide on March 21 after consuming a toxic substance. A purported video recorded before his death surfaced later, in which he allegedly blamed Bhullar for his extreme step. Following the incident, an FIR was registered on the complaint of his wife, Upinder Kaur, under charges including abetment to suicide against Bhullar, his father Sukhdev Singh Bhullar and his personal assistant Dilbagh Singh. While Bhullar has been arrested, two other accused are yet to be taken into custody.

Police officials said Bhullar was taken to the CIA staff office for questioning before being produced in court. DCP (Investigation) Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu confirmed that he would be interrogated further during police remand.