Ex-Punjab Minister Laljit Bhullar Sent To 5-Day Police Custody in DM Suicide Case; Political Storm Intensifies
Bhullar, who was arrested from Mandi Gobindgarh, was brought to Amritsar under heavy police security and presented in court amid tight arrangements.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 3:21 AM IST|
Updated : March 25, 2026 at 3:41 AM IST
Amritsar: A court in Amritsar remanded five days of police custody to the former Punjab cabinet minister and Patti MLA Laljit Singh Bhullar. The ex-minister was produced before the court late on Monday after his arrest in connection with the suicide of Punjab State Warehousing Corporation District Manager (DM) Gagandeep Singh Randhawa.
Bhullar, who was arrested from Mandi Gobindgarh, was brought to Amritsar under heavy police security and presented in court amid tight arrangements. His family members were present during the proceedings, while some of his supporters gathered outside and raised slogans in his favour.
The development came hours after the cremation of Randhawa, which took place following a postmortem at Amritsar Medical College. A large number of people, including political leaders, attended the funeral and paid their last respects.
Randhawa had allegedly died by suicide on March 21 after consuming a toxic substance. A purported video recorded before his death surfaced later, in which he allegedly blamed Bhullar for his extreme step. Following the incident, an FIR was registered on the complaint of his wife, Upinder Kaur, under charges including abetment to suicide against Bhullar, his father Sukhdev Singh Bhullar and his personal assistant Dilbagh Singh. While Bhullar has been arrested, two other accused are yet to be taken into custody.
Police officials said Bhullar was taken to the CIA staff office for questioning before being produced in court. DCP (Investigation) Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu confirmed that he would be interrogated further during police remand.
Meanwhile, the victim’s family has demanded a CBI probe into the case and alleged a lack of trust in the state investigation. The case has triggered a political storm in Punjab, with opposition parties intensifying protests and calling for an impartial inquiry.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann earlier said that Bhullar’s resignation had been accepted with immediate effect. “There is no VIP culture in our government. A minister and a common citizen are equal before the law,” Mann said.
The postmortem of Randhawa was conducted by a panel of doctors under videography to ensure transparency. Family members had initially resisted the procedure and demanded registration of an FIR before consenting.
The incident has sparked outrage as protests are being held by opposition parties including the Congress, BJP, and Shiromani Akali Dal. BJP Punjab president Sunil Jakhar has demanded a CBI inquiry due to conflicting statements from the government and the accused.
According to the sequence of events, Randhawa’s death on March 21 led to immediate political reactions, with the government ordering an inquiry and accepting Bhullar’s resignation. Following mounting pressure and protests, police registered a case and arrested Bhullar on March 23. The investigation is ongoing.
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