Ex-Punjab Congress MLA Alleges Political Conspiracy To Kill Him After Gunman Held With Opium In Ferozepur
Kulbir Singh Zira alleges that state government and police deliberately assigned his security to Amarjit Singh as plan to eliminate him in staged encounter.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 1:36 PM IST
Ferozepur: A Punjab Police constable deployed as a gunman with former Congress MLA Kulbir Singh Zira was arrested after around 500 gram opium was recovered from his possession.
The accused constable, Amarjit Singh, was recently posted as Zira's gunman. Zira has alleged a political conspiracy had been hacked to defame and murder him.
Zira said, "Constable Amarjit was posted some days ago for a temporary period as my primary gunman Resham Singh, who is from Tarn Taran, went on leave."
The BSF personnel arrested the accused near the Border Outpost (BOP) Mangli under the jurisdiction of Khalra police station on Tuesday.
The former MLA apprehended that Amarjit might have links with gangsters, and if he had shot him and left, then the Punjab Chief Minister, DGP and District SSP would have been held responsible for the incident.
"Check Amarjit's phone and investigate his connections. This gunman kept telling me that he would not come on duty and had also remained absent for some days. My life is in danger, if someone shoots me, then Ferozepur SSP would have been responsible for my death," Zira said.
Sharing a video message on Facebook, Zira said, "This is not just a matter of drug recovery, but a deep conspiracy to defame and kill me. Such an employee was deliberately sent for my protection as part of a plan to eliminate me in a staged encounter."
Currently, the police are questioning Amarjit as to from where he got the seized opium and to whom he was going to supply it.
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