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Ex-Punjab Congress MLA Alleges Political Conspiracy To Kill Him After Gunman Held With Opium In Ferozepur

Representational Picture ( IANS )

Ferozepur: A Punjab Police constable deployed as a gunman with former Congress MLA Kulbir Singh Zira was arrested after around 500 gram opium was recovered from his possession.

The accused constable, Amarjit Singh, was recently posted as Zira's gunman. Zira has alleged a political conspiracy had been hacked to defame and murder him.

Zira said, "Constable Amarjit was posted some days ago for a temporary period as my primary gunman Resham Singh, who is from Tarn Taran, went on leave." The BSF personnel arrested the accused near the Border Outpost (BOP) Mangli under the jurisdiction of Khalra police station on Tuesday. The former MLA apprehended that Amarjit might have links with gangsters, and if he had shot him and left, then the Punjab Chief Minister, DGP and District SSP would have been held responsible for the incident.