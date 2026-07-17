Ex-NSG Commando Among Three Held As Jodhpur Police Seize Opium, Cash In Narcotics Raids
Raids across Banar and Dangiyawas police station areas lead to the recovery of large quantities of drugs and cash, reports Manoj Verma.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 6:13 PM IST
Jodhpur: A series of overnight anti-narcotics raids in Jodhpur led to the seizure of a large quantity of opium and poppy husk, besides cash, with three suspects taken into custody, including a former National Security Guard (NSG) commando, police said.
Jodhpur East police launched a crackdown on narcotics, conducting raids at three locations that resulted in the seizure of drugs, cash and a vehicle. Two of the raids were carried out within the Banar police station area.
In the first operation, police raided a house and recovered six kilograms of opium, ₹1.06 crore in cash and a car. One accused was arrested at the spot.
DCP (East) Manish Chaudhary said that the arrested accused, Ratan Singh, is a former NSG commando who was involved in other business activities alongside the drug trade and is currently being interrogated.
"He served in the Assam Rifles until 2021 before becoming an NSG commando. During this period, he established contacts in Manipur. He took voluntary retirement while serving as a commando and subsequently became involved in drug smuggling. He had also started working as a contractor in the area," Chaudhary said.
He added that police are questioning him regarding the source of the large sum of cash and the consignment of narcotics. The raid at his house was conducted around 2.30 AM.
Following the operation, police carried out another raid in the Jajiwal area, where another accused, Ramniwas Bishnoi, was apprehended. He is currently being interrogated after six kilograms of opium and ₹6 lakh were recovered from his home.
Similarly, in the Dangiyawas police station area, over 40 kilograms of poppy husk was seized from a vehicle, and police have taken into custody one Dinesh Bishnoi, a resident of Balotra, in connection with this case.
Police said the large cash recovery took several hours to verify. Banar Station House Officer (SHO) Ishwarchand Pareek and the DST team were part of the raids.
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