ETV Bharat / state

Ex-NSG Commando Among Three Held As Jodhpur Police Seize Opium, Cash In Narcotics Raids

Jodhpur: A series of overnight anti-narcotics raids in Jodhpur led to the seizure of a large quantity of opium and poppy husk, besides cash, with three suspects taken into custody, including a former National Security Guard (NSG) commando, police said.

Jodhpur East police launched a crackdown on narcotics, conducting raids at three locations that resulted in the seizure of drugs, cash and a vehicle. Two of the raids were carried out within the Banar police station area.

In the first operation, police raided a house and recovered six kilograms of opium, ₹1.06 crore in cash and a car. One accused was arrested at the spot.

DCP (East) Manish Chaudhary said that the arrested accused, Ratan Singh, is a former NSG commando who was involved in other business activities alongside the drug trade and is currently being interrogated.

"He served in the Assam Rifles until 2021 before becoming an NSG commando. During this period, he established contacts in Manipur. He took voluntary retirement while serving as a commando and subsequently became involved in drug smuggling. He had also started working as a contractor in the area," Chaudhary said.