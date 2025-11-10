ETV Bharat / state

Ex-MLA Shoaib Iqbal Says He Quit AAP, Hours After Party Announces Candidates For MCD Bypolls

New Delhi: Former AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal on Sunday announced his decision to quit the party after it did not give a ticket to the candidate of his choice for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi bypolls in the Chandni Mahal ward. Interestingly, his son Aaley Mohammad Iqbal is an MLA from Matia Mahal constituency.

Earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its candidates for the November 30 bypolls to the 12 wards of the MCD. Talking to PTI, Shoaib Iqbal said, "I am unhappy with the policies of AAP. The party was born out of a movement, but it has lost its way. I have resigned from the party and will never return."

He also expressed unhappiness with the party's choice of candidate for the Chandni Mahal ward. AAP has fielded Muddasir Usman Qureshi from the area. "I have been a six-time MLA from the area. My son was a councillor and had won with the highest margin.

When he contested in the Assembly polls, he won with the highest margin. Nobody knows the candidate fielded by the party (for the MCD bypoll)," he alleged. Shoaib Iqbal hinted that more people might leave the party, and some big developments could happen on Monday.

He remarked that most of the parties born out of movements fizzle out. "The Janata Dal was also born out of a movement, but it did not survive. Even the AAP is facing disintegration," he said.