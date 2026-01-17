ETV Bharat / state

Ex-MLA Condemns Mob Lynching Of Van Helper In Odisha's Balasore

Balasore: The helper of a pick-up van carrying cattle, who was assaulted by some youth in Balasore and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital here has led to condemnation in the district.

Former MLA of Remuna Sudarshan Jena strongly condemned the incident and said, "In a secular country like India, everyone has the right to practice their religion. If a crime was committed, the accused could have handed the person over to the police. But that was not done". He said a particular group has taken into its own hands by killing people indiscriminately.

"The deceased's family has three children and financial assistance should be given to them," Jena said while stating all those involved in the incident should be arrested. "Nobody is above the law. If such incidents continue to occur, then people will lose faith in law," he said.

On Friday, police had arrested three persons and launched a manhunt to nab others allegedly involved in lynching of Makandar Mohammad (35) suspected of being involved in cattle smuggling in the state. Balasore Sadar Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Subhranshu Sekhar Nayak said that the incident took place on January 14.

