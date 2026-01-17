Ex-MLA Condemns Mob Lynching Of Van Helper In Odisha's Balasore
Ex-MLA of Remuna Sudarshan Jena said everyone has the right to practice their religion in India.
Balasore: The helper of a pick-up van carrying cattle, who was assaulted by some youth in Balasore and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital here has led to condemnation in the district.
Former MLA of Remuna Sudarshan Jena strongly condemned the incident and said, "In a secular country like India, everyone has the right to practice their religion. If a crime was committed, the accused could have handed the person over to the police. But that was not done". He said a particular group has taken into its own hands by killing people indiscriminately.
"The deceased's family has three children and financial assistance should be given to them," Jena said while stating all those involved in the incident should be arrested. "Nobody is above the law. If such incidents continue to occur, then people will lose faith in law," he said.
On Friday, police had arrested three persons and launched a manhunt to nab others allegedly involved in lynching of Makandar Mohammad (35) suspected of being involved in cattle smuggling in the state. Balasore Sadar Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Subhranshu Sekhar Nayak said that the incident took place on January 14.
Initially, a complaint was lodged regarding a road mishap, and later, the victim's brother, in a written complaint, alleged that Makandar, a resident of Astia village died in a mob attack. Two FIRs were registered at Balasore Sadar police station.
According to the police, Makandar was allegedly attacked by a group of people who suspected him of smuggling cattle. He later succumbed to his injuries in the Balasore headquarters hospital. According to a written complaint by his family, Makandar worked as a helper in a pick-up van. When the vehicle was on its way near Sahada village under Sadar police station on January 14, a group of people armed with sharp weapons stopped the van carrying cattle and attacked the driver and helper.
Both the driver and helper were seriously injured in the attack, and Makandar died at the hospital on the same day, police said.
