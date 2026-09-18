ETV Bharat / state

Ex-Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao Remanded In Liquor Transport Scam Case Till September 25

Amaravati: The Vijayawada ACB Court has remanded YSRCP senior leader and former minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao to judicial custody till September 25 in connection with the Andhra Pradesh liquor transport scam case.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) produced Karumuri before the ACB Court on Thursday as part of the execution of a PT warrant related to the case. He was previously arrested in August in regard to an ED case and has been in judicial remand at Chanchalguda Jail in Hyderabad in Telangana.

He was transferred from Hyderabad to Vijayawada on Thursday morning under police escort and Magistrate Tejovathi issued orders remanding him to custody.

A large number of Karumuri's followers and party workers from Tanuku arrived as the YSRCP leader was being brought to the court. Karumuri had played a key role in the liquor transportation subcontracting business during his tenure as minister. His son, Karumuri Sunil, is also a co-accused in this case. An ED investigation revealed that funds amounting to Rs 18.09 crore were laundered.