Ex-Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao Remanded In Liquor Transport Scam Case Till September 25
SIT filed a petition in Vijayawada ACB court, seeking five-day custody for Karumuri for an in-depth interrogation regarding conspiracy angle in liquor transport scam case.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 2:03 PM IST
Amaravati: The Vijayawada ACB Court has remanded YSRCP senior leader and former minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao to judicial custody till September 25 in connection with the Andhra Pradesh liquor transport scam case.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) produced Karumuri before the ACB Court on Thursday as part of the execution of a PT warrant related to the case. He was previously arrested in August in regard to an ED case and has been in judicial remand at Chanchalguda Jail in Hyderabad in Telangana.
He was transferred from Hyderabad to Vijayawada on Thursday morning under police escort and Magistrate Tejovathi issued orders remanding him to custody.
A large number of Karumuri's followers and party workers from Tanuku arrived as the YSRCP leader was being brought to the court. Karumuri had played a key role in the liquor transportation subcontracting business during his tenure as minister. His son, Karumuri Sunil, is also a co-accused in this case. An ED investigation revealed that funds amounting to Rs 18.09 crore were laundered.
SIT officials requested the Magistrate to send Karumuri to the Vijayawada prison on remand. The Magistrate asked Nageswara Rao if he had any objections to this.
In response, the YSRCP leader requested to be sent to Chanchalguda prison, explaining that his wife is unwell and it would be difficult for her to travel to Vijayawada for prison visits, given that his family resides in Hyderabad. Consequently, orders were issued to send him to Chanchalguda jail on remand.
SIT officials had filed a petition in the ACB court, seeking a five-day custody for Karumuri, stating that he needs to be interrogated in-depth regarding the conspiracy angle in the liquor transport scam case. The petition is likely to come up for hearing on Friday.
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