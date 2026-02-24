ETV Bharat / state

Ex-IAS Officer Arrested In DMF Fund Scam Case In Chhattisgarh, Sent To Custody Till February 26

Raipur: Officials of the Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Economic Offence Wing (EOW) on Monday arrested former IAS officer Anil Tuteja for his alleged involvement in District Mineral Fund (DMF) irregularities during the previous Congress government in the state. He was arrested on the basis of digital evidence, documents, and statements collected during the course of the investigation, officials said.

Following his arrest, Tuteja was produced before the court, which sent him to police custody till February 26 for a detailed interrogation.

A statement from the ACB/EOW mentioned that Tuteja was apprehended and presented before the special ACB/EOW court, which granted his custodial remand to the ACB/EOW till February 26.

"A detailed investigation uncovered significant digital evidence, documents and statements that prima facie indicate Tuteja's involvement in securing and allocating DMF-funded works to individuals and firms known to him in exchange for commissions. Tuteja, through relatives and close associates, facilitated the allotment of DMF projects to multiple firms for financial gain," the statement said.

Based on the evidence collected so far, cognisable offences involving misuse of government funds, criminal conspiracy and corrupt practices have been established prima facie, it said, adding further probe into the case is underway.

The ACB/EOW had filed a chargesheet against nine persons in May 2025. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also probing the money laundering angle in the alleged DMF scam.

The DMF is a trust set up in all districts of the state with an aim to work for the benefit of those affected by mining-related projects and activities.

The ACB/EOW had registered a case in connection with alleged DMF scam in January, 2024 based on the information provided by the ED.