ETV Bharat / state

Ex-Haryana Minister Dismisses Firecracker Pollution Concerns, Questions Slaughter During Eid

Manish Kumar Grover(middle). ( ETV Bharat )

Rohtak: BJP senior leader and former minister of Haryana, Manish Kumar Grover, has created a furore by negating the claims that bursting of firecrackers during festivals creates pollution, while at the same time doubting if the killing of animals during Eid celebrations is responsible for pollution.

In a media interaction on Monday, on the periphery of the event organised in Sector-4 on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, Grover justified bursting firecrackers and alleged that some critics selectively target Hindu festivals.

“Some anti-Hindu people have created a misconception about the bursting of firecrackers and pollution. During Eid, when goats are killed, doesn’t that create pollution? Goats are killed all over the world during Eid; blood is spilled everywhere, where does the pollution go?” Grover questioned. In an economic defence of firecrackers, Grover noted how firecrackers promote employment within the nation as well as help keep capital within the nation. "I do not believe in the theory that bursting firecrackers causes any pollution. Firecrackers put money in the pocket of the workers; the money does not go out of the country," he added. Health hazards and safety aspects were brushed aside as he mentioned that those who have breathing issues do not suffer and that, if they were concerned about accidents, would celebrations stop?