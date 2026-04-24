ETV Bharat / state

Ex-Delhi Law Minister Somnath Bharti, 16 Others Acquitted In 2014 Malviya Nagar Raid Case

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has acquitted former Delhi Law Minister Somnath Bharti and 16 others in a case involving the alleged assault on a woman of African origin in 2014. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal has issued an order acquitting the accused.

Apart from Somnath Bharti, the court has ordered the acquittal of Aditya, Badlu Khan, Badal Khan, Deepak Chauhan, Anil Kumar, Pawan Saini, Naresh Saini, Dharam Chand Rana, Ved Saini, Rajesh Saini, Hemant Saini, Sanjeev Saini, Vijay Saini, Devendra Chauhan, Inder Saini, and Shyamala Saini. Earlier, this case was being heard in the Patiala House Court.

On June 30, 2018, the Patiala House Court ordered the framing of charges against 16 of the 17 accused. One accused, Anil Saini, had been declared an absconder by the court. Patiala House Court had framed charges under sections 323, 147, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code. Later, the case was transferred to the Rouse Avenue Court for trial, as it involved MPs and MLAs.