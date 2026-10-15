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Ex-Community President Arrested In Chhattisgarh For 'Extortion' Over Ostracised Man Readmission

Etv Bharatd ( Etv Bharatd )

Jashpurnagar: A former president of the community has been booked by the police on charges of extortion of ₹2 lakh for admitting the ostracised member into the community again, sources informed on Thursday.

The accused has been named as Shekhar Prasad Banjara (32), a resident of Baturabahar. According to Pathalgaon Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Durvesh Jaiswal, the move followed a complaint from Gopal Banjara (31) filed in the court of the Judicial Magistrate, Korba.

According to the complainant, after his ostracisation, when he asked for readmission into the community, Shekhar Prasad Banjara (former president), Mahendra Banjara (former secretary), Nandkishore Banjara (present president), and Shyamlal Banjara (present secretary) had demanded ₹2 lakh from him. According to the FIR, on September 23, 2022, the complainant paid ₹1 lakh, with ₹60,000 from his own bank account through PhonePe and ₹40,000 from the bank account of his friend, to Shekhar Prasad Banjara.