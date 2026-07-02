ETV Bharat / state

Ex-CM Rabri Devi Vacates 10 Circular Road, Moves To Own House

Patna: Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Thursday vacated 10 Circular Road, the most talked-about addresses in state politics over the last two decades, marking the end of an era.

Rabri Devi was accompanied by her husband Lalu Prasad Yadav. The couple has shifted to their private home in Kautilya Nagar. Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav has already shifted to the government residence allotted to him at 1 Polo Road.

The Bihar government has allotted another official residence to Rabri Devi at 39 Harding Road but the Lalu family has made the Kautilya Nagar residence their new base for the time being.

The 10 Circular Road residence has already been allotted to Nand Kishore Ram, state animal and fisheries resources minister.