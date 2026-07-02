Ex-CM Rabri Devi Vacates 10 Circular Road, Moves To Own House
The 10 Circular Road, which was RJD's power centre for 20 years, has been allotted to minister Nand Kishore Ram.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 6:44 PM IST
Patna: Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Thursday vacated 10 Circular Road, the most talked-about addresses in state politics over the last two decades, marking the end of an era.
Rabri Devi was accompanied by her husband Lalu Prasad Yadav. The couple has shifted to their private home in Kautilya Nagar. Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav has already shifted to the government residence allotted to him at 1 Polo Road.
The Bihar government has allotted another official residence to Rabri Devi at 39 Harding Road but the Lalu family has made the Kautilya Nagar residence their new base for the time being.
The 10 Circular Road residence has already been allotted to Nand Kishore Ram, state animal and fisheries resources minister.
This residence was allotted to Rabri Devi in 2006 during her tenure as the Leader of the Opposition, first in the Legislative Assembly and later in the Legislative Council. The family had been living here after moving in on February 2, 2006. Over the last 20 years, this bungalow had served as the hub of Lalu family's political journey, witnessing 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) meetings to major political decisions, eventually becoming a symbol of Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) politics.
Notably, the Building Construction Department has not yet provided the charge register or the inventory of government assets from 2006 to Rabri Devi, despite this, she decided to vacate the house on Thursday. She had previously written to the department requesting the original inventory list so that the government assets could be verified, thereby avoiding any potential disputes or allegations.
Notable, the government had initially given Rabri Devi one month to vacate the residence. This was followed by an additional 15-day notice and, finally, a seven-day ultimatum. Throughout this period, the shifting process continued uninterrupted, with belongings being moved out of 10 Circular Road.
Having served as the power centre of RJD for nearly two decades, this official residence has witnessed shifts in power, coalition politics, electoral strategies, and numerous historic events. The Lalu family used to celebrate the Chhath festival at this very residence. Now, the identity of 10 Circular Road is set to change, marking the beginning of a new chapter in Bihar politics.
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