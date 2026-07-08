Delhi Govt To Turn AAP Chief Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' Into A State Guest House
At present, around 10 staff members are deployed to maintain bungalow, including daily sweeping, cleaning and operating electrical appliances such as refrigerators and air conditioners.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 8:51 AM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government plans to convert the bungalow that was Arvind Kejriwal's official residence, dubbed 'Sheesh Mahal' during his time as chief minister, into a state guest house, said PTI, citing official sources on Tuesday.
According to a senior official, the proposal includes a parking space, a waiting hall, and other amenities.
"The government is close to finalising a state guest house at bungalow no 6, which has been lying unoccupied as the former chief minister's residence," sources said.
"Like other state guest houses, the bungalow no 6 at Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines, will be used to house travelling ministers and officials for a fee. The final approval to this proposal is yet to be given by higher authorities", officials added. At present, around 10 staff members are deployed to maintain the bungalow, including daily sweeping, cleaning and operating electrical appliances such as refrigerators and air conditioners.
In the past few months, the Delhi government has floated several options for repurposing the ex-CM’s residence at Flagstaff Road, which came under intense scrutiny for its lavish renovation under Kejriwal's tenure.
In 2022, the Delhi government's vigilance department initiated an inquiry on the direction of former Delhi LG VK Saxena into the case of alleged "irregularities and cost escalation in the renovation of the house" by PWD in the revamp of the existing house. The BJP had dubbed it the “Sheesh Mahal” (palace of mirrors) to mock the luxurious and controversial renovations to the bungalow.
Currently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the matter on the complaint of the then Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, who had complained to Saxena in December 2024 about the alleged irregularities.
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