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Delhi Govt To Turn AAP Chief Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' Into A State Guest House

At present, around 10 staff members are deployed to maintain bungalow, including daily sweeping, cleaning and operating electrical appliances such as refrigerators and air conditioners.

A replica of the Sheesh Mahal is set up at the Delhi BJP office on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. The replica is part of the ongoing controversy surrounding Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence renovation, often referred to as the “Sheesh Mahal."
A replica of the Sheesh Mahal is set up at the Delhi BJP office on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. The replica is part of the ongoing controversy surrounding Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence renovation, often referred to as the “Sheesh Mahal." (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 8, 2026 at 8:51 AM IST

2 Min Read
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New Delhi: The Delhi government plans to convert the bungalow that was Arvind Kejriwal's official residence, dubbed 'Sheesh Mahal' during his time as chief minister, into a state guest house, said PTI, citing official sources on Tuesday.

According to a senior official, the proposal includes a parking space, a waiting hall, and other amenities.

"The government is close to finalising a state guest house at bungalow no 6, which has been lying unoccupied as the former chief minister's residence," sources said.

"Like other state guest houses, the bungalow no 6 at Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines, will be used to house travelling ministers and officials for a fee. The final approval to this proposal is yet to be given by higher authorities", officials added. At present, around 10 staff members are deployed to maintain the bungalow, including daily sweeping, cleaning and operating electrical appliances such as refrigerators and air conditioners.

In the past few months, the Delhi government has floated several options for repurposing the ex-CM’s residence at Flagstaff Road, which came under intense scrutiny for its lavish renovation under Kejriwal's tenure.

In 2022, the Delhi government's vigilance department initiated an inquiry on the direction of former Delhi LG VK Saxena into the case of alleged "irregularities and cost escalation in the renovation of the house" by PWD in the revamp of the existing house. The BJP had dubbed it the “Sheesh Mahal” (palace of mirrors) to mock the luxurious and controversial renovations to the bungalow.

Currently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the matter on the complaint of the then Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, who had complained to Saxena in December 2024 about the alleged irregularities.

Also Read:

  1. BJP Launches Attack On Kejriwal Over His 'Sheesh Mahal 2' Residence In Delhi; AAP Calls Allegations 'Fake'
  2. BJP Slams Kejriwal Over 'Pricey' Items At Flagstaff Road Bungalow, Atishi Hits Back

TAGGED:

KEJRIWAL SHEESH MAHAL GUEST HOUSE
AAP CHIEF KEJRIWAL SHEESH MAHAL

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