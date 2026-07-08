ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Govt To Turn AAP Chief Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' Into A State Guest House

A replica of the Sheesh Mahal is set up at the Delhi BJP office on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. The replica is part of the ongoing controversy surrounding Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence renovation, often referred to as the “Sheesh Mahal." ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Delhi government plans to convert the bungalow that was Arvind Kejriwal's official residence, dubbed 'Sheesh Mahal' during his time as chief minister, into a state guest house, said PTI, citing official sources on Tuesday.

According to a senior official, the proposal includes a parking space, a waiting hall, and other amenities.

"The government is close to finalising a state guest house at bungalow no 6, which has been lying unoccupied as the former chief minister's residence," sources said.

"Like other state guest houses, the bungalow no 6 at Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines, will be used to house travelling ministers and officials for a fee. The final approval to this proposal is yet to be given by higher authorities", officials added. At present, around 10 staff members are deployed to maintain the bungalow, including daily sweeping, cleaning and operating electrical appliances such as refrigerators and air conditioners.