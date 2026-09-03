Ex-Chairman Of Panihati Municipality Arrested Over 'Hurried' Cremation Of RG Kar Victim From Bengaluru
Khardah Police said Somnath Dey will be interrogated to gather information about all aspects of RG Kar rape and murder victim's cremation, reports Ayan Neogi.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 12:27 PM IST
Panihati: Khardah Police on Thursday arrested former chairman of Panihati Municipality Somnath Dey from Bengaluru in connection with his alleged role in hurried cremation of the RG Kar rape and murder victim and destruction of evidence.
Somnath had been absconding ever since the victim's family filed an FIR at Khardah police station in the first week of August. Last month, police arrested former Trinamool MLA Nirmal Ghosh from Odisha's Balasore on same charges.
An official from the Barrackpore Commissionerate said, "It is necessary to interrogate Somnath to gather information regarding various aspects of the cremation process ."
Police sources revealed that an investigation was underway to identify who was present at the scene during the cremation of the young doctor's body following her rape and murder. Somnath's name surfaced during the investigation.
It is alleged that Somnath was present during the cremation of the victim's body alongside Nirmal. Investigators from Khardah police station are examining their roles during the cremation and the exact sequence of events at that time. A police official said that the allegation made by the victim's father regarding the hurried cremation is also a crucial aspect of the investigation.
Acting on leads, investigators discovered Somnath's whereabouts in Bengaluru and subsequently arrested him following a raid. Preparations are underway to produce him before a local court in Bengaluru later today.
Since the 2024 RG Kar rape and murder incident, investigating agencies have been examining various aspects of the case. They are specifically scrutinising who was present from the time the young doctor's body was recovered till its cremation, roles these individuals played, and whether any attempts were made to influence the investigation.
The specific allegations against Somnath and the legal sections under which he has been arrested will become clearer once he is produced in court. Attention is also focused on whether he will be brought to Kolkata and taken into police custody for interrogation.
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