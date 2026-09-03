ETV Bharat / state

Ex-Chairman Of Panihati Municipality Arrested Over 'Hurried' Cremation Of RG Kar Victim From Bengaluru

Panihati: Khardah Police on Thursday arrested former chairman of Panihati Municipality Somnath Dey from Bengaluru in connection with his alleged role in hurried cremation of the RG Kar rape and murder victim and destruction of evidence.

Somnath had been absconding ever since the victim's family filed an FIR at Khardah police station in the first week of August. Last month, police arrested former Trinamool MLA Nirmal Ghosh from Odisha's Balasore on same charges.

An official from the Barrackpore Commissionerate said, "It is necessary to interrogate Somnath to gather information regarding various aspects of the cremation process ."

Police sources revealed that an investigation was underway to identify who was present at the scene during the cremation of the young doctor's body following her rape and murder. Somnath's name surfaced during the investigation.