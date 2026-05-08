ETV Bharat / state

Ex-Calcutta HC Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam Resigns From SIR Appellate Tribunal

Kolkata: Former Calcutta High Court Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam on Friday said he has resigned from the tribunal, which was hearing appeals challenging the exclusion of names from the electoral rolls following the SIR exercise.

He is one of 19 former judges appointed by the Election Commission on the direction of the Supreme Court to hear appeals arising from decisions of judicial officers regarding the deletions of names from the electoral rolls.

"I submitted my resignation letter to the Hon'ble Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court yesterday," Justice (retd) Sivagnanam told PTI.