ETV Bharat / state

Ex Cal HC CJ T S Sivagnanam Disposed Of 1,777 Appeals Before Quitting SIR Appellate Tribunal

Kolkata: Former Calcutta High Court Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam, who resigned from the tribunal, which was hearing appeals challenging the exclusion of names from the electoral rolls following the SIR exercise in West Bengal, had disposed of 1,777 appeals related to the deletion of names during a 22-day period, official sources said on Sunday.

According to information available with the office of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), the former judge cleared 1,717 appeals filed by voters whose names were deleted during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. He also dismissed 60 appeals moved by the Election Commission against fresh inclusions in Birbhum district, they said.

Justice Sivagnanam was one of 19 former judges appointed by the Election Commission on the direction of the Supreme Court to hear appeals arising from decisions of judicial officers regarding the deletions of names from the electoral rolls.

Election Commission officials said the retired judge handled cases from constituencies in Kolkata and North 24 Parganas after being appointed under a March 20 notification. He later heard matters from Malda, Murshidabad and Birbhum as well, following directions of the Supreme Court in connection with specific petitions.

"His tribunal disposed of 1,777 appeals within a short span. The process was conducted in accordance with the legal framework laid down for the revision exercise," a senior Election Commission official said.

Data available a day before completion of polling in the state showed that 1,607 persons whose names had been deleted were ultimately restored to the electoral rolls after their appeals were allowed by various tribunals.