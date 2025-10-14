Ex-BJP MP’s Son Booked In Solan On Sexual Harassment Charge
Police in Solan have booked former BJP MP Virendra Kashyap's son after a woman accused him of sexually exploiting her under false promises of marriage.
Published : October 14, 2025 at 9:20 PM IST
Solan: Trouble seems to be piling up in Solan. Barely a few days after BJP state chief Dr Rajeev Bindal’s brother was arrested in a rape case, another complaint has come to light, this time against the son of a former BJP MP.
Police said that Brijeshwar Kashyap, who runs a small private clinic in town, has been accused of sexually harassing a woman on the pretext of marriage. Brijeshwar is the son of former MP Virendra Kashyap.
The woman has alleged that the accused had been in touch with her for almost two years, promising to marry her. Later, she claims, she found out that he was already married. After that discovery, she went to the Solan police and lodged a complaint.
Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh confirmed that a case has been registered and that an investigation is in progress. “We’re looking into the details and verifying the complaint,” he said.
This case comes just days after another disturbing allegation from the same district. Earlier this month, a young woman accused Ram Kumar Bindal, the elder brother of BJP state president Dr Rajeev Bindal, of rape.
According to her statement, Bindal allegedly molested her on the pretext of treating her and later assaulted her. The complaint was filed at the Solan Women’s Police Station.
The police arrested Bindal on October 10. When he complained of chest pain, he was taken to Solan Hospital for a check-up. The next day, October 11, he was produced in court and sent to five days of police custody.
Also Read
Indian Youth Congress Stages Protest Against RSS
Delhi: South Asian University Student Sexually Assaulted, FIR Registered