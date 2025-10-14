ETV Bharat / state

Ex-BJP MP’s Son Booked In Solan On Sexual Harassment Charge

Solan: Trouble seems to be piling up in Solan. Barely a few days after BJP state chief Dr Rajeev Bindal’s brother was arrested in a rape case, another complaint has come to light, this time against the son of a former BJP MP.

Police said that Brijeshwar Kashyap, who runs a small private clinic in town, has been accused of sexually harassing a woman on the pretext of marriage. Brijeshwar is the son of former MP Virendra Kashyap.

The woman has alleged that the accused had been in touch with her for almost two years, promising to marry her. Later, she claims, she found out that he was already married. After that discovery, she went to the Solan police and lodged a complaint.

Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh confirmed that a case has been registered and that an investigation is in progress. “We’re looking into the details and verifying the complaint,” he said.

This case comes just days after another disturbing allegation from the same district. Earlier this month, a young woman accused Ram Kumar Bindal, the elder brother of BJP state president Dr Rajeev Bindal, of rape.