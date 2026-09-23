ETV Bharat / state

'Will Appear Whenever Called': Ex-Bengal Minister Sabina Yeasmin Summoned By NIA Over Mothabari Violence Case On Thursday

Malda: Former minister and Trinamool Congress MLA, Sabina Yeasmin has been summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for questioning on September 24 in connection with Malda's Mothabari protests, where judicial officers were detained for hours during agitation over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

MLA of Sujapur, Sabina, who is now associated with the Ritabrata Banerjee-led Democratic Trinamool Congress, has confirmed that she will visit Kaliachak police station at the scheduled time.

The MLA, who was out of Malda when the notice arrived at her residence on Tuesday, said, "I have learnt about the NIA notice. I will go to Kaliachak police station tomorrow. I have been informed that I will be questioned regarding the National Highway blockade. I will fully cooperate with NIA's investigation and will appear before the agency whenever I am summoned."

On April 1, protests erupted in the Kaliachak and Mothabari areas over mass deletion of names during the SIR exercise in West Bengal. Demonstrations, involving the blockade of NH-12 took place at various locations in Kaliachak, with the agitation intensifying significantly in the Mothabari area. A team of judicial magistrates engaged in verifying SIR documents were detained for hours at night.

During the protest, the then-minister Sabina Yeasmin staged a sit-in demonstration in front of the Kaliachak-I Block Development Officer (BDO) office alongside her party workers and supporters, raising slogans of "Voters first, then voting." She continued the demonstration till late at night.