'Will Appear Whenever Called': Ex-Bengal Minister Sabina Yeasmin Summoned By NIA Over Mothabari Violence Case On Thursday
NIA questioned Sabina's husband Mehboob Alam and TMC leaders, including Abdur Rahman, Atiur Rahman and Samijuddin Ahmed, in Mothabari case in August, reports Partha Das.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 7:58 PM IST
Malda: Former minister and Trinamool Congress MLA, Sabina Yeasmin has been summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for questioning on September 24 in connection with Malda's Mothabari protests, where judicial officers were detained for hours during agitation over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
MLA of Sujapur, Sabina, who is now associated with the Ritabrata Banerjee-led Democratic Trinamool Congress, has confirmed that she will visit Kaliachak police station at the scheduled time.
The MLA, who was out of Malda when the notice arrived at her residence on Tuesday, said, "I have learnt about the NIA notice. I will go to Kaliachak police station tomorrow. I have been informed that I will be questioned regarding the National Highway blockade. I will fully cooperate with NIA's investigation and will appear before the agency whenever I am summoned."
On April 1, protests erupted in the Kaliachak and Mothabari areas over mass deletion of names during the SIR exercise in West Bengal. Demonstrations, involving the blockade of NH-12 took place at various locations in Kaliachak, with the agitation intensifying significantly in the Mothabari area. A team of judicial magistrates engaged in verifying SIR documents were detained for hours at night.
During the protest, the then-minister Sabina Yeasmin staged a sit-in demonstration in front of the Kaliachak-I Block Development Officer (BDO) office alongside her party workers and supporters, raising slogans of "Voters first, then voting." She continued the demonstration till late at night.
Apart from blocking the highway at Sujapur Stand and Hospital More, blockades were set up in Jalalpur, Danga, and Jadupur areas. Eventually, the police and administration brought the situation under control following direct intervention by the Calcutta High Court.
The police initiated a suo motu case regarding this incident and the investigation was later handed over to the NIA.
NIA has already arrested several individuals in connection with the case.
In August, the agency had sent notices to Sabina's husband, Mehboob Alam, Abdur Rahman, 'Karmadhyaksha' for Forests and Land at the Malda Zilla Parishad, Atiur Rahman, former President of the Kaliachak-I Panchayat Samiti, and Samijuddin Ahmed, former President of the Block Trinamool Congress. They were questioned at the NIA office for several hours on August 13.
Sabina's husband, Mehboob Alam, also known as Neelam, said, "I had been summoned to the NIA office previously and released after questioning. Several members of the Trinamool Congress election core committee were also called in. I was out of the district on the day the agitation took place and have submitted evidence to the investigating officers. Nevertheless, if we are summoned again for the sake of the investigation, we will appear."
Also Read