Ex-Bengal Minister Indranil Sen Appears Before ED For Second Time In Durga Puja Ticket Sale Case
Earlier on September 30, Indranil Sen was questioned by the ED for more than eight hours in connection with the case.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST
Kolkata: Singer and former West Bengal minister Indranil Sen on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with the alleged financial irregularities involved in the sale of Durga Puja tickets and preview passes, and holding Nazrul Mahotsav.
Sen arrived at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake at around 11 am, carrying necessary documents. This is the second time he has appeared before the central investigative agency. ED sources said Sen had been instructed to submit all records regarding his financial transactions and bank account details from the last decade. Complying with that directive, he arrived with the requisite documents.
Earlier on September 30, he had undergone a marathon interrogation session lasting over eight hours at the CGO Complex.
Sen's organisation, 'Mass Art' has been accused of selling Durga Puja passes and tickets for 'preview shows' by using UNESCO's name without authorisation.
As part of the investigation into the case, ED officials had previously conducted searches at his Kasba residence and his farmhouse in Hooghly district.
Notably, investigations into financial irregularities and money laundering linked to Durga Puja 'preview shows' revealed that around Rs 30 lakh had been transferred from Sen's company to Mamata Banerjee's bank account. ED claimed the funds were sent via banking channels from the account of Sen-owned 'Octave Records' to that of the then Chief Minister. However, the former minister claimed that the money was paid as 'royalty'.
Apart from the Durga Puja pass, allegations of major financial corruption have also surfaced regarding holding Nazrul Mahotsav.
Last year, the expenditure for holding the Nazrul Mahotsav at Sisir Mancha was shown as Rs 37,92,053. Sen was the MoS for Information and Cultural Affairs at that time. In contrast, the expenditure for the same event was only Rs 1,44,400 this year. Controversy erupted when this massive disparity in the expenses came to light.
Additionally, a complaint submitted to the Chief Minister's Office alleged that Sen used his influence to secure jobs for several members of his family. However, the authenticity of the complaint could not be independently verified.
Amid these allegations, ED officials have summoned the former minister for questioning. The ED has not alleged any link between this transaction and any criminal activity.
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