ETV Bharat / state

Ex-Bengal Minister Indranil Sen Appears Before ED For Second Time In Durga Puja Ticket Sale Case

Indranil Sen arrives at CGO Complex ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: Singer and former West Bengal minister Indranil Sen on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with the alleged financial irregularities involved in the sale of Durga Puja tickets and preview passes, and holding Nazrul Mahotsav.

Sen arrived at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake at around 11 am, carrying necessary documents. This is the second time he has appeared before the central investigative agency. ED sources said Sen had been instructed to submit all records regarding his financial transactions and bank account details from the last decade. Complying with that directive, he arrived with the requisite documents. Earlier on September 30, he had undergone a marathon interrogation session lasting over eight hours at the CGO Complex. Sen's organisation, 'Mass Art' has been accused of selling Durga Puja passes and tickets for 'preview shows' by using UNESCO's name without authorisation. As part of the investigation into the case, ED officials had previously conducted searches at his Kasba residence and his farmhouse in Hooghly district.