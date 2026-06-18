ETV Bharat / state

Ex-Bengal Minister Aroop Biswas Appears Before Police In Messi Event Irregularities Probe

Kolkata: Former West Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas on Thursday appeared before the Bidhannagar Police in connection with the probe into alleged irregularities surrounding a 2025 event here featuring Argentine football star Lionel Messi, officials said.

The senior TMC leader arrived at the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate headquarters around 9.55 am, after skipping three previous summonses, they said. The case stems from a complaint lodged by event organiser Shatadru Dutta, who accused Biswas of ticket black-marketing, extortion, cheating and criminal intimidation in connection with the high-profile football event held at Salt Lake Stadium here on December 13 last year, featuring Messi.

The event had ended with sections of spectators allegedly vandalising parts of the stadium, claiming that they failed to catch a glimpse of Messi despite paying thousands of rupees for a ticket, as influential people kept him surrounded on the ground.

Biswas has denied any wrongdoing and maintained that he was not involved in the financial aspects of the programme.