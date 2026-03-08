Ex-Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose On Resignation: 'Conscious Decision, Reasons Will Remain Confidential Till...'
On Friday, day after resigning, Bose said he would shift to his home state of Kerala to work towards the goal of a "Viksit Bharat".
Published : March 8, 2026 at 2:18 PM IST|
Updated : March 8, 2026 at 2:34 PM IST
Kolkata: Former Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday clarified that he made a conscious decision to resign, and the reasons will remain confidential until the appropriate time.
"I took a conscious decision to resign; the reasons will remain confidential till the right time comes," Bose said in Kolkata.
He resigned from his position on Thursday (March 5) ahead of the state assembly elections. Bose had been serving as the West Bengal Governor since November 2022 after being appointed by the Centre.
On Friday, a day after resigning, Bose said he would shift to his home state of Kerala to work towards the goal of a "Viksit Bharat".
In a post on X, Bose said his "innings in West Bengal" had come to a close and thanked the people of the state for the affection and support they had shown him during his tenure.
My innings in West Bengal is coming to a close. I am deeply indebted to the great people of Bengal for the affection and regards lavished on me. I am shifting to Kerala to work towards Viksit Bharat. I will work under the guidance of the national leadership for achieving the… pic.twitter.com/UplsthpGMi— Lok Bhavan, Kolkata, Social Media (@BengalGovernor) March 6, 2026
"I am shifting to Kerala to work towards Viksit Bharat. I will work under the guidance of the national leadership for achieving the goals of this great mission and do my best to further the cause of our dear Keralam, which is my home state," he said while sharing a copy of his resignation letter.
However, Bose did not specify the role or capacity in which he would work in Kerala. His remarks come at a politically sensitive time, with the schedule for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections expected to be announced in the coming days. In his resignation letter, Bose expressed gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their "kindness and guidance".
"I take this new mission as my solemn duty and as a gesture of gratitude to the people of Keralam, who, I would say, brought me up. I will work for the people, with the people, alongside the people," he said.
Bose also extended his best wishes to R N Ravi, the current Governor of Tamil Nadu, who has been appointed as his successor in West Bengal. "I also extend my best wishes to Shri RN Ravi, my very dear friend and distinguished public administrator, who will be my illustrious successor," he said.
Read More
Protocol 'Lapses' At President's Event: Centre Seeks Response From West Bengal Govt