Ex-Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose On Resignation: 'Conscious Decision, Reasons Will Remain Confidential Till...'

Kolkata: Former Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday clarified that he made a conscious decision to resign, and the reasons will remain confidential until the appropriate time.

"I took a conscious decision to resign; the reasons will remain confidential till the right time comes," Bose said in Kolkata.

He resigned from his position on Thursday (March 5) ahead of the state assembly elections. Bose had been serving as the West Bengal Governor since November 2022 after being appointed by the Centre.

On Friday, a day after resigning, Bose said he would shift to his home state of Kerala to work towards the goal of a "Viksit Bharat".

In a post on X, Bose said his "innings in West Bengal" had come to a close and thanked the people of the state for the affection and support they had shown him during his tenure.