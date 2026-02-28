ETV Bharat / state

Former Bengal DGP, SC Advocate, Actor Among 4 TMC Nominees For RS Polls

FILE- Rajya Sabha proceedings are underway during the winter session of the Parliament, in New Delhi. ( Sansad TV )

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Friday evening announced the names of minister Babul Supriyo, former Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar, senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy and actor Koel Mallick as candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. The TMC announced in a post on X. The Election Commission had declared that polling for 37 Rajya Sabha seats across multiple states, including West Bengal, will be held on March 16.

“We are pleased to announce the candidature of Babul Supriyo, Rajeev Kumar, Menaka Guruswamy and Koel Mallick for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. We extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to them,” the TMC said in a post on X. “May they continue to uphold Trinamool’s enduring legacy of resilience and its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the rights and dignity of every Indian,” it said.

From West Bengal, five Rajya Sabha seats are falling vacant in 2026, and four of them were held by the TMC. With numbers firmly stacked in its favour in the 294-member assembly, the ruling TMC is set to win four of the five Rajya Sabha seats from West Bengal, while the opposition BJP is expected to secure one.

Given the current arithmetic in the assembly, the outcome appears largely predetermined unless any party fields an additional candidate, which would trigger a contest and inject added political drama just weeks before West Bengal heads into an assembly election campaign.