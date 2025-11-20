ETV Bharat / state

Ex-Andhra CM Jagan Reddy Appears Before CBI Court In Disproportionate Assets Case

Hyderabad: In a significant development, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President (YSRCP) Jagan Mohan Reddy appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court in Nampally on Tuesday in the long-pending disproportionate assets case. This comes a day ahead of the deadline set by the court, which had directed him to present himself by November 21.

Last month, Jagan travelled to Europe after obtaining permission from the CBI court. But the court imposed a clear condition that he must appear before it immediately after returning to India. Following his return, Jagan filed a petition seeking exemption from personal appearance or permission to attend the proceedings online.

The CBI strongly objected to Jagan’s request, with the agency officials informing the court that the former CM had not appeared in person for nearly six years in the disproportionate assets case, despite the ongoing judicial process. The prosecution argued that daily hearings are currently being conducted on the discharge petitions filed in these cases, and therefore, Jagan’s personal presence is essential at this stage.