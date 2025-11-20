Ex-Andhra CM Jagan Reddy Appears Before CBI Court In Disproportionate Assets Case
This comes a day ahead of the deadline set by the court, which had directed him to present himself by November 21.
Published : November 20, 2025 at 3:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: In a significant development, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President (YSRCP) Jagan Mohan Reddy appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court in Nampally on Tuesday in the long-pending disproportionate assets case. This comes a day ahead of the deadline set by the court, which had directed him to present himself by November 21.
Last month, Jagan travelled to Europe after obtaining permission from the CBI court. But the court imposed a clear condition that he must appear before it immediately after returning to India. Following his return, Jagan filed a petition seeking exemption from personal appearance or permission to attend the proceedings online.
The CBI strongly objected to Jagan’s request, with the agency officials informing the court that the former CM had not appeared in person for nearly six years in the disproportionate assets case, despite the ongoing judicial process. The prosecution argued that daily hearings are currently being conducted on the discharge petitions filed in these cases, and therefore, Jagan’s personal presence is essential at this stage.
Accepting the CBI’s arguments, the court rejected Jagan’s petition for exemption and issued strict orders directing him to appear physically by November 21. Facing a situation where he had no alternative, Jagan arrived in the CBI court today, complying with the court’s direction.
Jagan has been on bail since September 2013 in the disproportionate assets case, which has been under investigation for more than a decade. The case involves allegations that Jagan amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income during his earlier political tenure.
With the court insisting on his physical presence for the ongoing hearings, legal experts say that the coming days are crucial for the progress of the case. The court will continue hearing the discharge petitions, and Jagan’s appearance marks a turning point in the pace of the proceedings.
Also Read