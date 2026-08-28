ETV Bharat / state

EVMs Are Reliable, We Have Proved It In 41 Supreme Court Cases: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Chennai: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar asserted that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used in Indian elections are reliable and said the Election Commission of India has demonstrated their reliability in all 41 cases concerning EVMs that have reached the Supreme Court since 1996.

Gyanesh Kumar was speaking at a conference on Electoral Literacy Clubs and ECI Net organised by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Chennai on Thursday. Teachers, professors and students associated with Electoral Literacy Clubs in schools and colleges across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry participated in the event, where the CEC interacted with students and answered their questions on the electoral process.

Responding to questions on the reliability of EVMs, Kumar said the machines currently used for elections are specifically designed to record votes and have no other connections that could enable external interference.

“The electronic voting machines currently in use are designed to record votes. They are designed to have no other connection with them. Therefore, voters should vote openly and without fear,” he said.

Gyanesh Kumar also ruled out voting through mobile phones or online platforms, saying such systems could be vulnerable to misuse by others.

“If you allow voting by phone or by voting online, it is possible that others may misuse it. Due to this, AI technology, online facilities and mobile phone voting methods cannot be implemented,” he said.

He said biometric voting could also pose practical difficulties, though the Election Commission could examine the possibility in the future.

‘41 Supreme Court Cases Since 1996’

Gyanesh Kumar said the Election Commission had maintained transparency in its functioning and pointed to the judicial scrutiny of EVMs over the past three decades.

“Just as the sun rises in the east in the morning, the Election Commission also naturally operates transparently. In the 30 years from its introduction in 1996 to 2026, 41 cases have been filed in the Supreme Court regarding the reliability of the electronic voting machine. We have proved that the electronic voting machine is reliable in all the cases,” he said.

He also explained the legal position regarding affidavits submitted by election candidates, including declarations relating to their assets.

“The documents regarding assets and other things that candidates submit to the Election Commission during the election are legal. If there are any errors in them, legal action can be taken. The Election Commission itself cannot directly verify and take action,” he said.

Candidates contest elections on the basis of affidavits submitted by them. If a candidate is subsequently found to have furnished false information, the election result can be challenged through the appropriate legal process and the victory can be invalidated, he said.

NOTA And One-Candidate Contests

Gyanesh Kumar also explained the rationale behind the None of the Above (NOTA) option on EVMs.

He said that while several candidates may initially file nominations in a constituency, some withdraw during the scrutiny and withdrawal stages. This can occasionally leave only one candidate in the fray.