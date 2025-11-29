ETV Bharat / state

Eviction Drive Launched In Assam's Nagaon, 1,700 Families Affected

Guwahati: An eviction drive was launched in Assam's Nagaon district on Saturday to clear encroachments from 795 hectares of government and forest land, where around 1,700 families lived, officials said. The drive started in Lutimari area in the morning amid heavy deployment of security forces and came to a close at 4 pm, but will resume on Sunday, they said.

Notices were served on the encroachers three months ago, asking them to vacate the lands within two months. They had requested an additional month to vacate, and the district administration agreed to it, an official said. Over 1,100 families, living in both pucca and kuccha houses, had already left with their belongings, and the illegally built structures were dismantled, he said.

Altogether 2,070 kuccha houses and 192 brick houses and structures, including seven Anganwadi centres, two lower primary schools, a primary health centre and water treatment plants of the Jal Jeevan Mission were demolished, he added.

The eviction drive is being carried out at Bedetipar, Sankhula, Jurirpar and Kendapara villages in the Greater Lutumari Forest Reserve. Around 70 per cent of the residents of these villages had already left their homes following the appeal of District Commissioner Devashis Sarma.