'Everyday Eat Mutton But Press The Lotus Button': Ex-Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan
Chavan, who is a Rajya Sabha member, made the statement during an election rally in his hometown of Nanded.
Published : January 9, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST
Nanded: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashok Chavan has stoked a controversy with his statement, "everyday eat mutton but press the lotus button." BJP's symbol is a lotus.
Voting for the 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including the Nanded-Waghala City Municipal Corporation, will take place on January 15, 2026. Counting of votes will be taken up a day later, on January 16, 2026.
Speaking at a rally here, Chavan, who is a Rajya Sabha member, said, "Now, members of the opposition parties will approach you, and they will offer you various bribes. They may even lure you with offers from different parties. Everyone throws parties in these last eight days of the campaign, where you voters will be invited. I will only tell you one thing - everyday, you may eat mutton, but press the 'Lotus' button."
Before leaving the rally, he said, "Don't forget to do this." Chavan had gone to campaign for the BJP candidate who is contesting in the Nanded-Waghala City Municipal Corporation.
In the Nanded-Waghala Municipal Corporation elections, 491 candidates are in the fray for 81 seats across 20 wards. Approximately 501,799 voters will exercise their right to vote in these elections. The BJP, Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Congress, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), along with many independent candidates, are in the electoral race. This has created a fierce contest in the Nanded-Waghala Municipal Corporation elections.
Controversy is not new to Chavan. His family had been traditionally Congress loyalists. Ashok Chavan's father, the late SB Chavan too was Maharashtra Chief Minister.
