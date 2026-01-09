ETV Bharat / state

'Everyday Eat Mutton But Press The Lotus Button': Ex-Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan

Nanded: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashok Chavan has stoked a controversy with his statement, "everyday eat mutton but press the lotus button." BJP's symbol is a lotus.

Voting for the 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including the Nanded-Waghala City Municipal Corporation, will take place on January 15, 2026. Counting of votes will be taken up a day later, on January 16, 2026.

Speaking at a rally here, Chavan, who is a Rajya Sabha member, said, "Now, members of the opposition parties will approach you, and they will offer you various bribes. They may even lure you with offers from different parties. Everyone throws parties in these last eight days of the campaign, where you voters will be invited. I will only tell you one thing - everyday, you may eat mutton, but press the 'Lotus' button."