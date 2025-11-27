ETV Bharat / state

'Every Promise Will Be Fulfilled': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Responds To Shivakumar's Cryptic Message

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday reacted to his deputy DK Shivakumar’s cryptic message with a similar counter message, saying that he has kept his word by fulfilling promises he and the Congress party made to the people of the state.

Shivakuamr on Thursday morning posted a cryptic message saying the ‘word power is world power’ in an effort to remind the party high command and Siddaramaiah about the power-sharing agreement believed to have been reached between them, and also urged them to ‘walk the talk’.

Hours later, the chief minister replied to Shivakumar’s message saying, “A word is not power unless it betters the world for the people. From the very first month of forming the Government, we transformed our guarantees into action; not in words, but on the ground.”

Listing out the number of families benefited by the five guarantees rolled out by his Government and also highlighting his achievements during his first tenure between 2013 and 2018, Siddaramaiah said he and the Congress had been walking the talk with compassion, consistency and courage. “Our word to Karnataka is not a slogan; it means the world to us,” he said.