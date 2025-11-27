'Every Promise Will Be Fulfilled': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Responds To Shivakumar's Cryptic Message
Published : November 27, 2025 at 8:11 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday reacted to his deputy DK Shivakumar’s cryptic message with a similar counter message, saying that he has kept his word by fulfilling promises he and the Congress party made to the people of the state.
Shivakuamr on Thursday morning posted a cryptic message saying the ‘word power is world power’ in an effort to remind the party high command and Siddaramaiah about the power-sharing agreement believed to have been reached between them, and also urged them to ‘walk the talk’.
Hours later, the chief minister replied to Shivakumar’s message saying, “A word is not power unless it betters the world for the people. From the very first month of forming the Government, we transformed our guarantees into action; not in words, but on the ground.”
Listing out the number of families benefited by the five guarantees rolled out by his Government and also highlighting his achievements during his first tenure between 2013 and 2018, Siddaramaiah said he and the Congress had been walking the talk with compassion, consistency and courage. “Our word to Karnataka is not a slogan; it means the world to us,” he said.
A Word is not power unless it betters the World for the people.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) November 27, 2025
Proud to declare that the Shakti scheme has delivered over 600 crore free trips to the women of our state. From the very first month of forming the government, we transformed our guarantees into action; not in… pic.twitter.com/lke1J7MnbD
He also expressed his desire to continue in office by saying that every remaining promise would be fulfilled with commitment, credibility and care.
The power struggle in the Karnataka Congress has reached its crescendo with Siddaramaiah completing two and a half years in office on November 20 and Shivakumar staking claim for the top post, citing an undisclosed power-sharing agreement the party broached between him and Siddaramaiah in the presence of Rahul Gandhi immediately after the 2023 assembly elections. The party high command reportedly decided to reward both for their efforts to bring the party to power with a 30-month tenure each.
Siddaramaiah, on several occasions, dismissed the existence of any power-sharing agreement besides saying he would continue as the CM till 2028. Shivakumar, on the other hand, has been putting pressure on party leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge to honour the agreement and make him the CM.
Several MLAs of his camp, including Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy, H.C. Balakrishna, Sharath Bachhegowda, Anekal Srinivas, and others, even visited Delhi over the past few days seeking his elevation.
