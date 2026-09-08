Every Penny Will Be Accounted For: Bengal CM Adhikari On GTA Financial Irregularities
He said the inquiry committee headed by retired Justice Biswajit Basu and comprising IPS officer Kaliappan Jayaraman has commenced its work, writes Subhadeep Roy Nandi.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 7:07 PM IST
Siliguri: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said FIRs will be filed against those found responsible for financial irregularities in the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and arrests will be made.
During an administrative review meeting at Uttarkanya, the administrative headquarters of North Bengal, Adhikari vowed not only to ensure punishment for the guilty but also to account for every penny of any public funds or taxpayers' money that may have been misappropriated.
Adhikari claimed there are allegations of financial irregularities across various sectors under the GTA, ranging from teacher recruitment to drinking water projects. He specifically highlighted irregularities in the recruitment of over 400 teachers, discrepancies in the utilisation of funds for the 'AMRUT' project, and questions regarding the funds of various development boards established for the upliftment of ethnic communities in the hills.
Allegations of corruption involving the funds of 11 development boards, including the Lepcha and Tamang boards, also featured in his remarks.
"We will not overlook any instance of corruption that has taken place within the GTA. The inquiry committee has already commenced its work," he said.
Illustrating the scope of the investigation, the Chief Minister said the committee is functioning under the leadership of retired Justice Biswajit Basu, with IPS officer Kaliappan Jayaraman serving as an executive member. "Both individuals have visited the relevant areas in the hills and North Bengal to inspect the situation," he added.
Reassuring the people of the hills, Adhikari said no one would be spared if evidence of corruption is found in any area, whether it involves teacher recruitment or projects to supply drinking water. "Rest assured, not a single person involved in corruption will be spared," he said.
He assured that the focus would not merely be on criminal action against the accused but also on recouping the losses suffered by the state treasury.
There have been various allegations and controversies in the hills over GTA's administrative structure, financial transparency, and recruitment processes, and Adhikari's message in this regard bears significance.
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