ETV Bharat / state

Every Penny Will Be Accounted For: Bengal CM Adhikari On GTA Financial Irregularities

Siliguri: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said FIRs will be filed against those found responsible for financial irregularities in the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and arrests will be made.

During an administrative review meeting at Uttarkanya, the administrative headquarters of North Bengal, Adhikari vowed not only to ensure punishment for the guilty but also to account for every penny of any public funds or taxpayers' money that may have been misappropriated.

Adhikari claimed there are allegations of financial irregularities across various sectors under the GTA, ranging from teacher recruitment to drinking water projects. He specifically highlighted irregularities in the recruitment of over 400 teachers, discrepancies in the utilisation of funds for the 'AMRUT' project, and questions regarding the funds of various development boards established for the upliftment of ethnic communities in the hills.

Allegations of corruption involving the funds of 11 development boards, including the Lepcha and Tamang boards, also featured in his remarks.

"We will not overlook any instance of corruption that has taken place within the GTA. The inquiry committee has already commenced its work," he said.