ETV Bharat / state

'Every Mumbaikar Should Believe 'BMC Is Mine, It's Working For Me',' BJP Leader Ganesh Khankar

Mumbai: For the first time in three decades, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ruling the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). On the party's Foundation Day on Monday, Ganesh Khankar recounts the history and significance of Mumbai for the saffron party.

ETV Bharat: What is the historical significance of Mumbai for the BJP?

Ganesh Khankar: Mumbai holds a pivotal position in the formation and evolution of the BJP and prior to that, the Jana Sangh. The inaugural convention, held in Mumbai in 1980, marked the establishment of the BJP. Also in Mumbai in 1995, Lal Krishna Advani announced Atal Bihari Vajpayee as the party's Prime Ministerial candidate. Even during the intermittent periods when other parties like the Congress, Shiv Sena and Praja-Socialist held sway over the city, the BJP always continued to expand the party by focusing on organisational work here. The BJP achieved electoral success in Mumbai during the Legislative Assembly elections held in 1984, following the assassination of Indira Gandhi.

Since its inception, the BJP has been dominant in different Assembly constituencies in Mumbai, such as Borivali, Kherwadi, and Chembur. Moreover, the BJP has always managed to get 10-12 corporators elected to the BMC. All this has been possible, because of the numerous party workers who have toiled tirelessly to expand the BJP's footprint in this city. Many of these dedicated workers have never entered the election fray, yet, they have toiled hard to foster the party's growth. Today, the BJP is reaping the rewards of the hard work of these nameless, faceless workers in Mumbai. Many of these veteran BJP workers are no more amongst us. Yet, it is only thanks to the contributions of such countless workers that our party has been able to achieve such immense success in Mumbai today.

ETV Bharat: Can you name some of the leaders who have played a significant role for the growth of the BJP in Mumbai city?

Ganesh Khankar: One needs to keep in mind that the working methods of the Jan Sangh and the BJP differ significantly. Leaders who had served in the Jan Sangh, such as Madhu Chavan, Kirit Somaiya, and Ram Naik, truly exerted immense effort to expand the party during that era. Ram Naik became the first president of the Mumbai unit of the BJP in 1980. Subsequently, leaders such as Hashu Advani, Prakash Mehta, Gopal Shetty, Raj Purohit, Madhu Chavan, and Ashish Shelar worked tirelessly to further expand the party's presence in Mumbai. Many community leaders also made substantial contributions toward growing the BJP within their respective communities. Our party has leaders and workers from every community, like the North Indians, Gujaratis, Marwaris, South Indians, and Punjabis who have taken immense initiatives to foster the BJP's growth within their communities.

After 1995, there was a real transition between the parties. The 1999, 2004, and 2009 elections were very important for the party. The decade spanning from 2004 to 2014 marked a period of immense significance for the organisation. Initially, Gopal Shetty was the party president. Thereafter, Raj Purohit, followed by Ashish Shelar, were the party presidents. Under Shelar's leadership, the party took a major leap forward toward attaining political power in Mumbai. The party began securing 14 to 15 legislative seats in Mumbai, and in 2017, as many as 82 corporators from our party were elected.

ETV Bharat: What was the BJP's political journey in Mumbai after 1988?

Ganesh Khankar: In 1988, an alliance was formed between the Shiv Sena and the BJP in Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena secured a larger number of seats, and a mayor from their party was elected. However, lacking an absolute majority, the Shiv Sena Mayor was elected with the support of 12 corporators from the BJP. Subsequently, in 1992, when the alliance between the Shiv Sena and the BJP within the Municipal Corporation dissolved, we managed to get 14 corporators elected on our own merit.

In 1997, the alliance between the Shiv Sena and the BJP was renewed and at that time, 30 corporators from our party were elected. Then in 2002, 39 of our corporators were elected. In the subsequent election, our tally declined once again, dropping to 30 corporators. However, in 2017, 82 corporators of our party were elected. During this period, in 1992, BJP leader, Tara Singh became the chairman of the standing committee of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation. In 1997, Gopal Shetty of the BJP became the Deputy Mayor of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation. Thereafter, for several years, there was an arrangement between the two parties, whereby, the Sena held the post of Mayor while the BJP held that of Deputy Mayor which continued uninterrupted till 2017. Throughout this period, the position of Chairman of the Standing Committee remained primarily with the Sena. On each occasion, we were allotted representation to two special committees. Later, following the introduction of Ward Committees, we received a share in those as well.