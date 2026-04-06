'Every Mumbaikar Should Believe 'BMC Is Mine, It's Working For Me',' BJP Leader Ganesh Khankar
On BJP's Foundation Day, BJP group leader in BMC Ganesh Khankar recounts history of Mumbai BJP in conversation with ETV Bharat's Chinmay Jagtap.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 1:51 PM IST
Mumbai: For the first time in three decades, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ruling the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). On the party's Foundation Day on Monday, Ganesh Khankar recounts the history and significance of Mumbai for the saffron party.
ETV Bharat: What is the historical significance of Mumbai for the BJP?
Ganesh Khankar: Mumbai holds a pivotal position in the formation and evolution of the BJP and prior to that, the Jana Sangh. The inaugural convention, held in Mumbai in 1980, marked the establishment of the BJP. Also in Mumbai in 1995, Lal Krishna Advani announced Atal Bihari Vajpayee as the party's Prime Ministerial candidate. Even during the intermittent periods when other parties like the Congress, Shiv Sena and Praja-Socialist held sway over the city, the BJP always continued to expand the party by focusing on organisational work here. The BJP achieved electoral success in Mumbai during the Legislative Assembly elections held in 1984, following the assassination of Indira Gandhi.
Since its inception, the BJP has been dominant in different Assembly constituencies in Mumbai, such as Borivali, Kherwadi, and Chembur. Moreover, the BJP has always managed to get 10-12 corporators elected to the BMC. All this has been possible, because of the numerous party workers who have toiled tirelessly to expand the BJP's footprint in this city. Many of these dedicated workers have never entered the election fray, yet, they have toiled hard to foster the party's growth. Today, the BJP is reaping the rewards of the hard work of these nameless, faceless workers in Mumbai. Many of these veteran BJP workers are no more amongst us. Yet, it is only thanks to the contributions of such countless workers that our party has been able to achieve such immense success in Mumbai today.
ETV Bharat: Can you name some of the leaders who have played a significant role for the growth of the BJP in Mumbai city?
Ganesh Khankar: One needs to keep in mind that the working methods of the Jan Sangh and the BJP differ significantly. Leaders who had served in the Jan Sangh, such as Madhu Chavan, Kirit Somaiya, and Ram Naik, truly exerted immense effort to expand the party during that era. Ram Naik became the first president of the Mumbai unit of the BJP in 1980. Subsequently, leaders such as Hashu Advani, Prakash Mehta, Gopal Shetty, Raj Purohit, Madhu Chavan, and Ashish Shelar worked tirelessly to further expand the party's presence in Mumbai. Many community leaders also made substantial contributions toward growing the BJP within their respective communities. Our party has leaders and workers from every community, like the North Indians, Gujaratis, Marwaris, South Indians, and Punjabis who have taken immense initiatives to foster the BJP's growth within their communities.
After 1995, there was a real transition between the parties. The 1999, 2004, and 2009 elections were very important for the party. The decade spanning from 2004 to 2014 marked a period of immense significance for the organisation. Initially, Gopal Shetty was the party president. Thereafter, Raj Purohit, followed by Ashish Shelar, were the party presidents. Under Shelar's leadership, the party took a major leap forward toward attaining political power in Mumbai. The party began securing 14 to 15 legislative seats in Mumbai, and in 2017, as many as 82 corporators from our party were elected.
ETV Bharat: What was the BJP's political journey in Mumbai after 1988?
Ganesh Khankar: In 1988, an alliance was formed between the Shiv Sena and the BJP in Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena secured a larger number of seats, and a mayor from their party was elected. However, lacking an absolute majority, the Shiv Sena Mayor was elected with the support of 12 corporators from the BJP. Subsequently, in 1992, when the alliance between the Shiv Sena and the BJP within the Municipal Corporation dissolved, we managed to get 14 corporators elected on our own merit.
In 1997, the alliance between the Shiv Sena and the BJP was renewed and at that time, 30 corporators from our party were elected. Then in 2002, 39 of our corporators were elected. In the subsequent election, our tally declined once again, dropping to 30 corporators. However, in 2017, 82 corporators of our party were elected. During this period, in 1992, BJP leader, Tara Singh became the chairman of the standing committee of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation. In 1997, Gopal Shetty of the BJP became the Deputy Mayor of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation. Thereafter, for several years, there was an arrangement between the two parties, whereby, the Sena held the post of Mayor while the BJP held that of Deputy Mayor which continued uninterrupted till 2017. Throughout this period, the position of Chairman of the Standing Committee remained primarily with the Sena. On each occasion, we were allotted representation to two special committees. Later, following the introduction of Ward Committees, we received a share in those as well.
ETV Bharat: What spurred the BJP party workers to become an aggressive and formidable voice?
Ganesh Khankar: The identity of a BJP worker is fundamentally that of an opposition activist. Agitation is ingrained in the very DNA of the BJP. Following the Ram temple movement, the BJP's cadre gradually expanded. However, it was after 2017, under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis, that BJP workers in Mumbai truly gained strength and saw a significant boost in their confidence. With Fadnavis serving as the Chief Minister, party workers were increasingly drawn to his vision and deep understanding of infrastructure development. He has always motivated the party cadre and after 2017, This pattern was followed by Shelar as the party's Mumbai president. At the same time, Kirit Somaiya actively exposed various corruption scams. It is during the tenure of Shelar, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, and the current party president, Amit Satam, that the BJP workers adopted an aggressive stance.
For instance, when Uddhav Thackeray was the CM, it emerged he had made allegations against Fadnavis to frame him through false accusations. This made the party workers agitated and they brought Mumbai to a standstill. The repercussions of this were felt even in South Mumbai, which came to a complete halt. The city was shut for nearly two-and-a-half hours. Ultimately, the government was compelled to issue a statement clarifying that they harboured no ill intentions, after which the city returned to normal. This incident made all political parties in Mumbai realise the collective strength of the party's cadre. In the recent elections as well, rallying under the leadership of Satam, the BJP workers united to get the party to the BMC.
ETV Bharat: In the last few years, there has been a trend of BJP including members from other parties and they have also been given tickets. Has this caused injustice to the party's veteran workers who have been in the wings waiting for ticket and good positions in the party?
Ganesh Khankar: I am a living example of the way the BJP treats its workers with respect. I started out as a humble party worker and have since risen to a significant position. There is no doubt, since the time we came to power, many people are eager to join us, to be in power and subsequently, a significant number of people are keen on joining the BJP. However, even in the middle of this flood, the faithful and committed party workers within the BJP are always given opportunities.
We have a very clear policy when it comes to welcoming new members into our fold. Anyone who is willing to help elevate Mother India to the status of a 'Vishwa Guru' (global leader), who embraces our fundamental principles of Hindutva, and who does not hesitate to chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', is warmly welcomed into our fold. In politics, it is not always possible to provide opportunities to every party worker; specific strategic actions must be taken to acquire and maintain power. Having said that, every BJP worker is consistently treated with dignity and respect and the party never loses sight of its core values. In fact, the party has achieved this position purely due to the hard work of its committed workers.
ETV Bharat: How will the BJP be able to sustain this opportunity it has got in the BMC? Are you confident of repeating this record?
Ganesh Khankar: Nobody has a lifelong mandate to hold onto power. Voters have the power to assert their right, every five years. This is the same reason why we have seen even veteran politicians lose in elections while others win. It is an ongoing assessment by the public of the actual job done and whether they are benefiting from these works.
We were voted with high expectations by the people of Mumbai. Those who earlier held the stance, that "Mumbai belongs exclusively to us; our word dictates policy, and our will sets the agenda" are now sitting on the opposition benches. We have been given this opportunity by the people of Mumbai to serve and not assert power. We want every Mumbaikar to believe 'BMC is mine and it is working for me'. We function strictly in accordance with this principle. It is for the public to see that administrative conduct in the last two months is now completely transparent. We have sent back numerous proposals for reconsideration and have forced the administration to cancel several others. Within these two months, we have saved between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,200 crore of the taxpayers' money. We do not attend the Standing Committee meetings to arrive at mutual understanding. Our unwavering focus remains on ensuring every single penny that belongs to the citizens of Mumbai is utilised solely for constructive purposes, that benefit citizens.
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