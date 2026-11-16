‘Every Life Deserves A Second Chance’: Tihar Jail Inmates’ Products Given Pride Of Place At Trade Fair
According to Ravinder Chhekara, in-charge of Tihar Jail Factory, more than 250 inmates work across various production units, reports Anand Gupta.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 9:28 PM IST
New Delhi: The products made by Tihar Jail inmates have become an attraction at the ongoing India International Trade Fair in Bharat Mandapam. These products are being displayed in the International and Delhi Pavilions of the fair, where people coming from India and abroad can see and buy them.
Visitors at the fair are liking the prisoners’ products. Pankaj, who travelled from Noida, expressed his appreciation upon learning that the products on display were crafted by inmates at Tihar Jail.
“This is an effective way to reintegrate prisoners into the mainstream of society. I am told the earnings from the sale of these products are deposited directly into the inmates' bank accounts. This not only provides them with financial support but also offers an opportunity to gain recognition for their skills,” he said.
Santosh Katoria, from Rohini in Delhi, also praised the products from Tihar, mentioning that he had purchased some soap. He remarked that it was his first time seeing inmates create such attractive and useful items. Even his five-year-old child was impressed by the packaging and appearance of the soap.
Other visitors at the fair also lauded the initiative as a commendable step for the inmates.
Reformative Journey Of Tihar Jail Inmates
The annual turnover of Tihar Jail Factory, reaching more than Rs 50 crore, presents a big picture of this change. However, the real success of this story is not in the business figures, but in giving a chance to start life again to those people who are often seen by society only by their old identity.
Ravinder Chhekara, Deputy Superintendent and in-charge of Tihar Jail Factory, said that Tihar Jail was shifted to Tihar village from the old jail located at Kashmiri Gate in the year 1958. Initially, the main purpose of the jail was to keep people who commit crimes separate from society and to punish them. But over time, the need to improve the jail system was felt. Reformative activities got a boost during the tenure of various jail directors-general, including former police officer Kiran Bedi.
With this thinking, arrangements for work and training were made inside the jail. The objective was that the person coming to jail should not be limited to just serving his sentence, but the abilities and skills present in him should also be recognised. He should be taught such work, which can prove useful in his life after coming out of jail.
Chhekara said that more than 250 prisoners are working in different units in Tihar Jail Factory. Six production units are operating here. In these units, prisoners are given practical work experience, so that they can gain proficiency in any work. He said that the biggest challenge faced by a person in jail is not just completing the sentence. After release, he has to find employment, fulfil family responsibilities and regain his place in society. Many times the social stigma associated with prison makes it difficult for him to find employment and return to normal life. In such a situation, the skills learned inside the jail can become the basis of a new beginning for him.
Range Of Products
In the weaving unit of Tihar Jail, thread is purchased from outside under a government contract. After this, the prisoners prepare cloth from that thread. Products like white shirts, pyjamas, and kurta-pyjamas are made from this cloth.
At the same time, in the carpentry unit, furniture and dual desks used in schools are made from wood. Chhikaara said that desks are being made from the jail factory for the schools of the Delhi Municipal Corporation and the Delhi Government too.
Apart from their reasonable prices, attention is also paid to quality. In this way, the skills of the prisoners working in the jail are also being used to meet the needs of government schools.
Not only are clothes and furniture made in Tihar Jail Factory, but there is also a separate unit for mustard oil. Chhikaara said that special attention is paid to maintaining the purity of oil in this unit.
Apart from this, work is also being done in bakery units and other production units. He said that soaps and other useful products prepared by the jail inmates are also reaching the people. Efforts are being made to recognise the hard work of the prisoners in the market through exhibition and sale of these products.
Chhikara said that the annual turnover of the Tihar Jail manufacturing units exceeds Rs 50 crore, with more than 250 inmates working across various production units. He noted that products made within the jail are successfully finding a place in the market. However, he emphasised that the Tihar Jail administration’s objective is not solely to expand business; the primary vision is to foster self-reliance among the inmates and prepare them for employment upon their release.
The core message behind this Tihar Jail initiative is: "Every life deserves a second chance". In reality, once an individual enters the prison system, they face not only the challenge of serving their sentence but also the daunting prospect of eventually returning to society. In such a scenario, if an individual gets the opportunity to learn a skill and engage in work while in prison, it could provide them with a foundation to move forward upon their release.
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