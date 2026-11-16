ETV Bharat / state

‘Every Life Deserves A Second Chance’: Tihar Jail Inmates’ Products Given Pride Of Place At Trade Fair

New Delhi: The products made by Tihar Jail inmates have become an attraction at the ongoing India International Trade Fair in Bharat Mandapam. These products are being displayed in the International and Delhi Pavilions of the fair, where people coming from India and abroad can see and buy them.

Visitors at the fair are liking the prisoners’ products. Pankaj, who travelled from Noida, expressed his appreciation upon learning that the products on display were crafted by inmates at Tihar Jail.

The products made by Tihar Jail inmates (ETV Bharat)

“This is an effective way to reintegrate prisoners into the mainstream of society. I am told the earnings from the sale of these products are deposited directly into the inmates' bank accounts. This not only provides them with financial support but also offers an opportunity to gain recognition for their skills,” he said.

Santosh Katoria, from Rohini in Delhi, also praised the products from Tihar, mentioning that he had purchased some soap. He remarked that it was his first time seeing inmates create such attractive and useful items. Even his five-year-old child was impressed by the packaging and appearance of the soap.

Other visitors at the fair also lauded the initiative as a commendable step for the inmates.

Reformative Journey Of Tihar Jail Inmates

The annual turnover of Tihar Jail Factory, reaching more than Rs 50 crore, presents a big picture of this change. However, the real success of this story is not in the business figures, but in giving a chance to start life again to those people who are often seen by society only by their old identity.

The products made by Tihar Jail inmates (ETV Bharat)

Ravinder Chhekara, Deputy Superintendent and in-charge of Tihar Jail Factory, said that Tihar Jail was shifted to Tihar village from the old jail located at Kashmiri Gate in the year 1958. Initially, the main purpose of the jail was to keep people who commit crimes separate from society and to punish them. But over time, the need to improve the jail system was felt. Reformative activities got a boost during the tenure of various jail directors-general, including former police officer Kiran Bedi.

With this thinking, arrangements for work and training were made inside the jail. The objective was that the person coming to jail should not be limited to just serving his sentence, but the abilities and skills present in him should also be recognised. He should be taught such work, which can prove useful in his life after coming out of jail.

Chhekara said that more than 250 prisoners are working in different units in Tihar Jail Factory. Six production units are operating here. In these units, prisoners are given practical work experience, so that they can gain proficiency in any work. He said that the biggest challenge faced by a person in jail is not just completing the sentence. After release, he has to find employment, fulfil family responsibilities and regain his place in society. Many times the social stigma associated with prison makes it difficult for him to find employment and return to normal life. In such a situation, the skills learned inside the jail can become the basis of a new beginning for him.