'Every Kashmiri Not A Terrorist': Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah After Delhi Red Fort Blast

Abdullah also condemned the loss of innocent lives in the blast and said that no religion allows the killing of innocent people like this.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader (JKNC) Omar Abdullah addresses a press conference at the party headquarters, in Jammu on October 16, 2025. (File/PTI)
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : November 13, 2025 at 4:28 PM IST

2 Min Read
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday strongly condemned the Delhi Red Fort blast and urged people not to stereotype Kashmiris, particularly Kashmiri Muslims, as terrorists.

Speaking to the media at Jammu University after attending a special convocation, Abdullah condemned the loss of innocent lives in the blast and said that no religion allows the killing of innocent people like this, and an investigation is underway in this regard.

“But we should keep this thing in mind: not every person of Jammu and Kashmir is a terrorist or is supporting terrorism. Unfortunately, when we see every person of Jammu and Kashmir, especially Kashmiri Muslims, through one prism and give the sense that every Kashmiri Muslim is a terrorist, then it becomes difficult to keep people on the right track. I believe that those who are responsible for this should be brought to justice, but no innocent should be hurt,” he said.

Replying to a question as to why educated youth are getting involved in terror activities, and one doctor was terminated from service by the Lieutenant Governor's government, the CM said, “Where is it written that educated youth don't get involved in such acts? We have seen in the past that one assistant professor was involved.”

“When we say one person was terminated on terror charges, why was no action taken against him if he had terror links and evidence was against him? Why wasn't he prosecuted in court on that evidence? By only terminating him from the service didn't solve the matter, and the result is in front of you,” Abdullah questioned.

“But I would repeat that there are very few people who are responsible for it, and action should be taken against them. But innocent people shouldn’t be punished,” he added.

