'Every Kashmiri Not A Terrorist': Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah After Delhi Red Fort Blast

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday strongly condemned the Delhi Red Fort blast and urged people not to stereotype Kashmiris, particularly Kashmiri Muslims, as terrorists.

Speaking to the media at Jammu University after attending a special convocation, Abdullah condemned the loss of innocent lives in the blast and said that no religion allows the killing of innocent people like this, and an investigation is underway in this regard.

“But we should keep this thing in mind: not every person of Jammu and Kashmir is a terrorist or is supporting terrorism. Unfortunately, when we see every person of Jammu and Kashmir, especially Kashmiri Muslims, through one prism and give the sense that every Kashmiri Muslim is a terrorist, then it becomes difficult to keep people on the right track. I believe that those who are responsible for this should be brought to justice, but no innocent should be hurt,” he said.