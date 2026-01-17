ETV Bharat / state

'Every Hindu Family Should Raise At Least 4 Children': Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Calls For Population Growth

Banda: Peethadhishwar of Bageshwar Dham, Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, delivered a Hanumant Katha in Banda on Friday, during which he made several remarks on population, religion, education and nationalism.

Addressing the gathering, Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri called upon the Hindu community to increase its population. He said that every Hindu family should raise at least four children. He warned that failure to do so would make it difficult to protect water, forests and land. He cautioned that if population growth did not happen, future generations would lose their cultural identity. He said children would end up being named “Naved” and “Javed.”

Questioning the government’s “two-child norm,” he said, “If two children are considered ideal, then why do some people have 30 children? Everyone must increase the population, otherwise people will be eliminated one by one, and what is happening in Bangladesh will also happen in India.” Commenting on the ban on Muslim entry at Har Ki Pauri, he said, “What work do you have in my courtyard? When we don’t go to the Kaaba, why do you come to Baba’s place?”

Clarifying his stance, Pandit Shastri said that Muslims are welcome to attend his katha. “This is their old home, a familiar place, and there is nothing wrong in coming here. But if you have an aversion to Hindutva, then why come? Stay at home and watch our discourses on television,” he said.