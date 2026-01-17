'Every Hindu Family Should Raise At Least 4 Children': Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Calls For Population Growth
Published : January 17, 2026
Banda: Peethadhishwar of Bageshwar Dham, Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, delivered a Hanumant Katha in Banda on Friday, during which he made several remarks on population, religion, education and nationalism.
Addressing the gathering, Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri called upon the Hindu community to increase its population. He said that every Hindu family should raise at least four children. He warned that failure to do so would make it difficult to protect water, forests and land. He cautioned that if population growth did not happen, future generations would lose their cultural identity. He said children would end up being named “Naved” and “Javed.”
Questioning the government’s “two-child norm,” he said, “If two children are considered ideal, then why do some people have 30 children? Everyone must increase the population, otherwise people will be eliminated one by one, and what is happening in Bangladesh will also happen in India.” Commenting on the ban on Muslim entry at Har Ki Pauri, he said, “What work do you have in my courtyard? When we don’t go to the Kaaba, why do you come to Baba’s place?”
Clarifying his stance, Pandit Shastri said that Muslims are welcome to attend his katha. “This is their old home, a familiar place, and there is nothing wrong in coming here. But if you have an aversion to Hindutva, then why come? Stay at home and watch our discourses on television,” he said.
He urged the Hindu community to reconnect with the Vedas and the tradition of yajnas. Referring to ancient times, he said that the gurukul system imparted value-based education. “Earlier, children learned ‘Ga’ for Ganesh, but after the influence of the English education system, children started learning ‘Ga’ for Gadha (donkey) and became devoid of values,” he said. He further said that secularism was harming India and that the country was being ruined by those who opposed the gurukul tradition.
Pandit Shastri stressed that if society does not return to its roots, the religious identity of Hindu families could face a crisis in the future. He said national development is possible through nationalism, not casteism, and urged all political parties to move beyond Hindu-Muslim issues and focus on serious problems such as unemployment.
He also announced that a cancer hospital at Bageshwar Dham would be completed by 2027. “Earlier, hospitals had temples; now temples will have hospitals,” he said, adding that the hospital would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
