ETV Bharat / state

'Every Eligible Voter Must Be Included': Karnataka CEO Unveils SIR Roadmap For State

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Anbukumar on Friday outlined the schedule and preparations for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. He stressing the need for accurate voter lists and public cooperation throughout the process.

Addressing reporters here, Anbukumar said the Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced the SIR schedule for Karnataka on Thursday. The qualifying date for the revision exercise has been fixed as October 1, 2026. Preparatory activities, including training and printing work, will begin between June 26 and June 29.

As per the schedule, the draft electoral roll will be published on August 5, while claims and objections can be submitted until September 4. The final electoral roll will be published on October 7.

He said Karnataka was fully prepared for the exercise. "Out of the state's 5.55 crore voters, 4.80 crore voters, which is 86.46 per cent, have already been mapped," he said, adding that the remaining voters would be mapped before house visits begin.

Karnataka CEO Announces Electoral Roll Revision Schedule Ahead of 2026 Elections (ETV Bharat)

He noted that more than 130 Assembly constituencies in the state had already mapped over 90 per cent of their voters. Explaining the scale of the exercise, Anbukumar said a large election machinery had been deployed across Karnataka.

The process will involve 31 District Election Officers, 35 Additional District Officers, 224 Electoral Registration Officers, 336 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers, 5,905 BLO supervisors, and 59,050 Booth Level Officers (BLOs). He said every voter would receive two innovation forms.