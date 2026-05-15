'Every Eligible Voter Must Be Included': Karnataka CEO Unveils SIR Roadmap For State
Preparatory activities, including training and printing work, will be carried out between June 26 and June 29.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 10:20 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Anbukumar on Friday outlined the schedule and preparations for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. He stressing the need for accurate voter lists and public cooperation throughout the process.
Addressing reporters here, Anbukumar said the Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced the SIR schedule for Karnataka on Thursday. The qualifying date for the revision exercise has been fixed as October 1, 2026. Preparatory activities, including training and printing work, will begin between June 26 and June 29.
As per the schedule, the draft electoral roll will be published on August 5, while claims and objections can be submitted until September 4. The final electoral roll will be published on October 7.
He said Karnataka was fully prepared for the exercise. "Out of the state's 5.55 crore voters, 4.80 crore voters, which is 86.46 per cent, have already been mapped," he said, adding that the remaining voters would be mapped before house visits begin.
He noted that more than 130 Assembly constituencies in the state had already mapped over 90 per cent of their voters. Explaining the scale of the exercise, Anbukumar said a large election machinery had been deployed across Karnataka.
The process will involve 31 District Election Officers, 35 Additional District Officers, 224 Electoral Registration Officers, 336 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers, 5,905 BLO supervisors, and 59,050 Booth Level Officers (BLOs). He said every voter would receive two innovation forms.
"One copy would be submitted to the BLO, while the second copy, signed by the BLO, would remain with the voter as acknowledgement," he added.
Anbukumar urged voters to carefully read the declarations in the form, particularly those related to citizenship and inclusion in the electoral roll. "False declarations are punishable under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act," he cautioned.
He clarified that the form could be signed either by the elector or by an adult member of the family. The form also contains details about documents that may be required in case of mismatches or notices issued by Electoral Registration Officers.
He said workshops for political parties had already been conducted at the district and state levels, with more sessions planned in the coming weeks.
Political parties have also been asked to appoint booth-level agents to improve coordination during the exercise, he added. Anbukumar said voter awareness activities under the SVEEP programme would run parallel to the revision process.
Voter registration centres will be opened at gram panchayat and ward levels across the state, he said, adding voters would have the option of submitting printed forms or applying online.
Online applications would be verified by BLOs before being forwarded to Electoral Registration Officers. "The aim is to ensure that every eligible voter is included in the list and that ineligible names are removed," he concluded.
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