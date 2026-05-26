ETV Bharat / state

'Do Not Stop Struggle For Rights': Freedom Fighter H S Doreswamy Remembered As Fearless Voice Against Injustice

Bengaluru: Freedom fighter and social activist late H S Doreswamy was remembered on Tuesday as a fearless voice for justice, land rights, secular values and people’s movements during a tribute programme organised at the Jnana Jyothi Auditorium of Dr Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University.

The programme, titled 'Tribute of Honour from Karnataka to Freedom Fighter Late Dr H S Doreswamy,' was organised by the Dr H S Doreswamy Memorial Foundation in collaboration with the Mahatma Gandhi Study Centre, Gauri Media Trust and Karnataka Gandhi Smarak Nidhi.

Rights activist Teesta Setalvad, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani and DSS leader Indira Krishnappa spoke about Doreswamy’s life-long commitment to freedom, equality and grassroots struggles.

Recalling his role in the freedom movement, Setalvad said Doreswamy, born in 1918, joined the Quit India Movement at a young age and was jailed for 14 months in Bengaluru Central Jail for targeting British administrative records.

"He would narrate stories of the freedom movement with a smile. Even at 100, his memory was sharp, and his commitment to justice remained unwavering," she said.

Setalvad described Doreswamy as "courageous, fearless, secular and socialist," recalling how he questioned attempts to distance Nathuram Godse from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) by producing an old newspaper clipping showing Godse addressing an RSS meeting in Bengaluru.

She said Doreswamy consistently stood with landless labourers, farmers and the underprivileged. "He always asked why the landless should continue to live without dignity and land. The Karnataka government must fulfil the long-standing demand to distribute government land to landless labourers and small farmers," she said.