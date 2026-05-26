'Do Not Stop Struggle For Rights': Freedom Fighter H S Doreswamy Remembered As Fearless Voice Against Injustice
Activist Teesta Setalvad, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, among those who offered tributes at the event held in Dr Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 7:58 PM IST
Bengaluru: Freedom fighter and social activist late H S Doreswamy was remembered on Tuesday as a fearless voice for justice, land rights, secular values and people’s movements during a tribute programme organised at the Jnana Jyothi Auditorium of Dr Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University.
The programme, titled 'Tribute of Honour from Karnataka to Freedom Fighter Late Dr H S Doreswamy,' was organised by the Dr H S Doreswamy Memorial Foundation in collaboration with the Mahatma Gandhi Study Centre, Gauri Media Trust and Karnataka Gandhi Smarak Nidhi.
Rights activist Teesta Setalvad, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani and DSS leader Indira Krishnappa spoke about Doreswamy’s life-long commitment to freedom, equality and grassroots struggles.
Recalling his role in the freedom movement, Setalvad said Doreswamy, born in 1918, joined the Quit India Movement at a young age and was jailed for 14 months in Bengaluru Central Jail for targeting British administrative records.
"He would narrate stories of the freedom movement with a smile. Even at 100, his memory was sharp, and his commitment to justice remained unwavering," she said.
Setalvad described Doreswamy as "courageous, fearless, secular and socialist," recalling how he questioned attempts to distance Nathuram Godse from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) by producing an old newspaper clipping showing Godse addressing an RSS meeting in Bengaluru.
She said Doreswamy consistently stood with landless labourers, farmers and the underprivileged. "He always asked why the landless should continue to live without dignity and land. The Karnataka government must fulfil the long-standing demand to distribute government land to landless labourers and small farmers," she said.
Mevani said Doreswamy’s words and guidance remained deeply etched in his mind. "Whenever I met him, he would tell me not to stop the struggle for land rights and never abandon the fight against the RSS. Those words remain imprinted on my heart," he said.
Drawing parallels with veteran Gandhian activist Chuni Dada from Gujarat, Mevani said both leaders dedicated their lives to defending farmers and landless communities against corporate interests.
"Remembering Doreswamy truly means continuing the struggle for the rights of the poor and resisting exploitative policies," he said.
Mevani also proposed instituting a 'Doreswamy Award' for young activists carrying forward his ideals and public struggles. Referring to concerns raised during the programme, he said increasing pressure and disenfranchisement in different parts of the country were creating an atmosphere of resistance. "We must continue this struggle. Let us fight and achieve victory," he said.
Indira Krishnappa said Doreswamy remained connected to every major people's movement involving farmers, labourers and marginalised communities. "He would encourage us to continue every struggle until justice was achieved. Whether it was fasting or satyagraha, he stood with the people till the end," she said.
She recalled Doreswamy’s simplicity and refusal to accept positions or comforts offered by governments. "He declined offers to become an MLC and even refused government accommodation. During the COVID-19 period too, he never sought any special arrangements and remained concerned about the deaths of young people,” she said.
"Doreswamy is not gone. We have planted him in the minds of the people," she added.
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