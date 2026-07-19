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Even 'Traitor' Is Too Mild A Word For Them: Sanjay Raut On Merger Of Six MPs With Shiv Sena

Mumbai: The decision of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to approve the merger of six rebel MPs of Shiv Sena (UBT) with the Shiv Sena has sparked various political reactions in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut called the six MPs shameless. "Even the word 'traitor' is too mild for them. This is akin to the rape and murder of democracy — much like the crimes currently occurring in the state. These MPs have been bought off for Rs 50 crore each. Today, people are struggling to find food, yet these MPs have been purchased," Raut added.

Retorting to Raut, BJP spokesperson Navnath Ban said Raut has betrayed the core ideology of the Shiv Sena and the stance of 'Hinduhrudaysamrat' Balasaheb Thackeray. "Therefore, he has no moral right to use words like 'murder' and 'rape.' The ideology of Hindutva will be further strengthened through the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Mahayuti alliance," Ban added.

Terming the Speaker's decision incorrect, Congress MLA Nana Patole said, "The Speaker took this decision because there was a deliberate intent to tear democracy apart, despite the rules stating otherwise."

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant said the decision taken is not legally sound, as the law does not grant the authority to form such a faction. "However, the Speaker has made the decision. Further legal action will be taken based on the directives of the party chief," he added.