Even 'Traitor' Is Too Mild A Word For Them: Sanjay Raut On Merger Of Six MPs With Shiv Sena
Omraje Nimbalkar, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Dina Patil, Nagesh Ashtikar, and Bhausaheb Wakchaure were inducted into the party under the leadership of Eknath Shinde.
Published : July 19, 2026 at 7:11 PM IST
Mumbai: The decision of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to approve the merger of six rebel MPs of Shiv Sena (UBT) with the Shiv Sena has sparked various political reactions in Maharashtra.
Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut called the six MPs shameless. "Even the word 'traitor' is too mild for them. This is akin to the rape and murder of democracy — much like the crimes currently occurring in the state. These MPs have been bought off for Rs 50 crore each. Today, people are struggling to find food, yet these MPs have been purchased," Raut added.
Retorting to Raut, BJP spokesperson Navnath Ban said Raut has betrayed the core ideology of the Shiv Sena and the stance of 'Hinduhrudaysamrat' Balasaheb Thackeray. "Therefore, he has no moral right to use words like 'murder' and 'rape.' The ideology of Hindutva will be further strengthened through the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Mahayuti alliance," Ban added.
Terming the Speaker's decision incorrect, Congress MLA Nana Patole said, "The Speaker took this decision because there was a deliberate intent to tear democracy apart, despite the rules stating otherwise."
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant said the decision taken is not legally sound, as the law does not grant the authority to form such a faction. "However, the Speaker has made the decision. Further legal action will be taken based on the directives of the party chief," he added.
"The decision taken by the MPs was arrived at after careful consideration. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has been approaching the courts since 2022. However, we are confident that the judiciary stands on the side of truth. We welcome the decision delivered by the Lok Sabha Speaker," Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde said.
Omraje Nimbalkar, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Dina Patil, Nagesh Ashtikar, and Bhausaheb Wakchaure were inducted into the party under the leadership of Eknath Shinde at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai.
"I welcome the six MPs. They have joined the Shiv Sena for the sake of development work. They are here to ensure justice for the people of their constituencies. This has strengthened the NDA. However, Uddhav Thackeray needs to introspect on why people are leaving his party," Shinde said.
Deskmukh welcomed the Speaker's decision and said the decision was taken for the sake of development, after carefully considering the legal aspects. "We will fight the legal battle in the future," he added.
Also Read