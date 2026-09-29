ETV Bharat / state

Even As Dengue Cases Witness A Sharp Dip In Jammu Kashmir, Doda District Sees A Surge

Jammu: Although overall dengue cases in Jammu and Kashmir are lower than last year, certain pockets of the Jammu region are witnessing an unprecedented surge. The Doda district is one example: it has recorded over 52 cases as of September 28, a sharp rise from the 17 cases reported during the same period last year.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Irfan Tasadduq, deputy medical superintendent of the Associated Hospital of Government Medical College (AH GMC) in Doda, said, "We have received over 52 cases of dengue so far and out of which around 14-15 are still admitted in AH GMC and are receiving treatment. All of them are stable and a majority of the people who were reported positive were discharged from the hospital," Dr Irfan Tasadduq, deputy medical superintendent of the AH GMC Doda, told ETV Bharat.

None of the patients experienced a critical situation or required a referral to a higher medical facility. However, people continue to be admitted due to dengue, the official said.

He said the district is not traditionally prone to dengue, but cases have surged this year. "It is most probably due to the stagnation of water where dengue mosquitoes breed. The people need to be vigilant about the water stagnation around them," he added.

After cases crossed 50, the Doda Municipal Council started fogging operations to curb mosquito breeding. The district is among the few parts of the Jammu region that saw hotter conditions this year alongside occasional monsoon showers.



Overall, dengue cases in Jammu and Kashmir have declined compared to 2025. By mid-October of last year, approximately 1,500 cases were recorded, down from a high of 2,476 cases in 2024. The total count for the current year stands at around 650 so far, with the highest concentration in Jammu district at 374 cases, followed by Samba district with 106.