Even After GFP's Alliance With AAP, Goa Congress Says Doors Open For Sardesai's Outfit
Manikrao Thakare said that we have always been attempting to bring together all parties, including GFP and the Revolutionary Goans Party, to ally against BJP
By PTI
Published : September 19, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST
Panaji: The Congress on Saturday said its doors are open for an alliance with Goa Forward Party despite the Vijai Sardesai-led outfit announcing a tie-up with Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party for the 2027 assembly polls in the coastal state. The doors have not been shut for GFP or any other political party that wants to defeat the ruling BJP in next year's polls, Congress Goa in-charge Manikrao Thakare told reporters here.
"We have always been attempting to bring together all the parties, including GFP and Revolutionary Goans Party, to ally against BJP. We have not closed our doors for anyone," he said.
"As far as we are concerned, our doors are still open for GFP. We have to fight the election together against the BJP," the Congress leader added.
On September 13, AAP and GFP announced their 'Goa First' pre-poll alliance, with Kejriwal and Sardesai calling it a non-BJP, non-Congress alternative to voters. In the current 40- seat Goa legislative assembly, AAP has two MLAs while GFP has one. Sardesai’s party was an alliance partner of Congress in the 2022 elections. Assembly polls are expected to take place in Goa by March 2027.
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