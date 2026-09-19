ETV Bharat / state

Even After GFP's Alliance With AAP, Goa Congress Says Doors Open For Sardesai's Outfit

Panaji: The Congress on Saturday said its doors are open for an alliance with Goa Forward Party despite the Vijai Sardesai-led outfit announcing a tie-up with Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party for the 2027 assembly polls in the coastal state. The doors have not been shut for GFP or any other political party that wants to defeat the ruling BJP in next year's polls, Congress Goa in-charge Manikrao Thakare told reporters here.

"We have always been attempting to bring together all the parties, including GFP and Revolutionary Goans Party, to ally against BJP. We have not closed our doors for anyone," he said.

"As far as we are concerned, our doors are still open for GFP. We have to fight the election together against the BJP," the Congress leader added.